Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
AUGUST 22
LHS FOOTBALL DOLLAR AUCTION — The Lewiston High School football booster will conduct its dollar aution at 5:30 p.m. at the Seaport Ballroom in the Red Lion Hotel. A no-host social and dinner starts the festivities, with the auction starting at 7 p.m. The event supports the freshman, junior varsity and varsity programs. Cost is $20 per person. For more information, email lhsbengalfootball@gmail..com or go to the the group’s Facebook page at Lewiston Football.
FOOTBALL DAY CAMPS — The Air It Out Football Academy is working with quarterbacks and receivers of all ages this summer. The camp teaches quarterbacks and receivers how to improve their offensive skills, elevate their player performance, and compete successfully at each level of the game. The camp offers small group sessions throughout the summer and will be hosting a camp from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22. For more information, call Gene Straughan at (509) 432-5535 or go to airitoutfootballacademy.com.