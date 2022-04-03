Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
APRIL 8
BRYDEN CANYON SPRING SHAMBLE — Bryden Canyon Golf Course will conduct its two-person Spring Shamble at 8:30 a.m. April 10. On-course games are closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt. A $10 skins game (gross and net) also will take place, and lunch will be provided after the round. Cost is $35 for association members and $40 for nonmembers. Deadline to enter is Friday. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (208) 746-0863.
APRIL 16
LCSC 3ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State athletic department will be conducting the Conquer the Court basketball tournament, for players in third grade through adults, starting at 9 a.m. April 16 at the P1FCU Activity Center. Each team will receive up to four T-shirts and is guaranted a minimum of two games. Divisions are boys and girls in grades 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-12 as well men’s and women’s open and a co-ed division. Cost is $80 per team if pre-registered and $100 per team the day of the event. For more information, contact Caelyn Orlandi at (208) 792-2155 or cborlandi@lcsc.edu. For a flyer, go to lcwarriors.com/documents/2022/2/1//3_on_3_Tournamnet_Brochure.pdf?id=2250
APRIL 30
WAA HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY — The Warrior Athletic Association will induct four honorees into the Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. April 30 at Clearwater River Casino & Lodge. The ceremony, postponed one year because of the pandemic, will honor national champion runners Sam Atkin and Tausha Kuzmic (Patterson), baseball player Kyle Greene, women’s basketball player Amanda Campbell, the 1991 and 2008 national champion baseball teams, the 1983 runner-up baseball team and the 1998 women’s rodeo team, the only other program in the college’s history to win a national title. The event begins with a no-host social at 4:30 p.m., followed by induction ceremonies. Tickets range from $20-$47 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-lewis-clark-state-college-hall-of-fame-tickets-261185441687
JUNE 10
LCSC GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SUMMER TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual middle school and high school girls basketball summer tournament from June 10-12 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The tournament is limited to 32 teams, with a guarantee of five games. Cost to register teams is $371. Dorms also are available for $20 per bed per night. For more information or questions on the tournament, email cborlandi@lcsc.edu. For more information on dorm rooms, email njmeyer@lcsc.edu. To register for the tournament, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JUNE 13
LCSC YOUTH SKILL AND DEVELOPMENT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual skill and development camp for boys entering grades 1-5 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 13-16 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on skill development and fundamentals. There will be individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $159, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle. You can register on the first day of camp. For more information, email cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
LCSC BOYS HIGH POTENTIAL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual skill and development camp for boys entering grades 5-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 13-16 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition. Cost is $159, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle. You can register on the first day of camp. For more information, email cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JUNE 20
LCSC BOYS HIGH SCHOOL ELITE CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual high school elite camp for boys entering grades 9-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 20-23 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on skill development and fundamentals. There will be individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $159, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle. You can register on the first day of camp. For more information, email cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
LCSC GIRLS SHOOTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual shooting camp for girls entering grades 3-12 from 9 a.m. to noon June 20-23 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition and will include position development and position shooting. There also will be a video shot analysis for each player. Cost is $100, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle and basketball. Registration is limited to the first 75 players. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JUNE 27
LCSC JUNIOR WARRIOR CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp for girls entering grades 3-6 from 9 a.m. to noon June 27-29 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on skill development and fundamentals. Cost is $79.50, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle and basketball. For more information, email cborlandi@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JULY 3
WSU VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE PREP CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual college prep camp for boys and girls entering grades 9-12 from July 9-10. The camp, at Bohler Gym, offers the highest level of specific position training to players with some experience in their specific position. It offers a great opportunity for athletes to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it is like to play at Washington State University. Cost is $175 for a commuter, $225 for a commuter including meals, and $275 for an overnight stay with meals. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 4
WSU VOLLEYBALL INDIVIDUAL SKILLS CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual individual skills camp for boys and girls entering grades 7-12 from July 10-12. The camp, at Bohler Gym, offers the highest level of specific position training to players with some experience in their specific position. It offers a great opportunity for athletes to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it is like to play at Washington State University. Cost is $225 for a commuter, $275 for a commuter including meals, and $375 to stay in a dorm with meals. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 7
WSU VOLLEYBALL TEAM CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual team camp for varsity and junior varsity teams from July 13-16. The camp, at Bohler Gym, is designed to give teams the opportunity to practice together in a collegiate atmosphere. WSU provides one coach who is a current or former WSU player or camp staff member for each team. The primary focus of the camp is competition and team concepts. There also are specific breakout sessions for high school coaches, including setting and team defense. Camp concludes with a tournament July 15-16. Cost is $350 per player for a commuter with lunch and dinner provided, $395 per player to stay in a dorm and all meals included. One coach is free per 10 players, otherwise cost is $150. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13-16 and July 11-14 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players ages 5-7 can attend the half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $150, and full-day camp costs $250. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 11
LCSC WARRIOR CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Warrior camp for girls entering grades 5-12 from 1 to 5 p.m. July 11-14 at the P1FCU Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals. Progressive skill development applied to daily individual and team competitions based on age and ability. A high school team discount is available, and late registration for that is July 10. Cost is $125 per person and includes a T-shirt. Camper should bring their own basketball and water bottle. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JULY 13
WSU SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its senior elite camp for players in grades 8-12 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 16 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $225 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 20
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT