DECEMBER 28
VIRTUAL BASKETBALL CLINIC — The third annual Holiday Hoops basketball clinic for girls in fourth through eighth grades will take place Monday and Tuesday mostly via Zoom. The clinic is sponsored by longtime WNBA coach Brian Agler, and will be promoting overall health, wellness, positive prosocial environments and goal setting. Speakers will include Los Angeles Sparks standout Candace Parker. The clinic is free. The Zoom portion will take place Monday. For more information or to register, contact (208) 621-4613 or abeb@nezperce.org.
JANUARY 4
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.