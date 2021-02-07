FEBRUARY 15
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu
FEBRUARY 21
GOLF TOURNAMENT — The Polar Bear Open has been scheduled for Feb. 21 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Cost is $25 plus green fees for members or $35 for nonmembers.