OCTOBER 12
LCSC BASEBALL ALUMNI WEEKEND — The Lewis-Clark State baseball program is planning an alumni weekend Oct. 18-19. The 2020 Warrior baseball team will stage an intrasquad scrimmage at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at Harris Field, with KOZE-AM (950) covering the game. Tickets will cost $5. The program also is planning a golf tournament Oct. 19 at the Lewiston Country Club, with registration starting at 10 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Cost is $75 per player or $20 to attend only the post-round social. The registration deadline for the golf tournament is Oct. 12. For more information, call Billy Silvestri at (208) 792-2279.