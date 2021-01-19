JANUARY 29
VANDAL SCHOLARSHIP FUND GALA — The University of Idaho will conduct its 31st annual Vandal Scholarship Fund Gala at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 via a virtual format. A live auction as well as a silent auction will take place. The gala will feature school president Scott Green, athletic director Terry Gawlik, former football standout and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth, with Chris King hosting the ceremony. To purchase raffle tickets or register early for the auction, go to caringcent.com/vandalgala/. To be a sponsor for the event, contact associate director of development Desmond Banks at Desmondb@uidaho.edu.