All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
JULY 18
LITTLE WARRIORS BASEBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball coaching staff will conduct its Little Warriors camp for players ages 6-12 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday at Harris Field. Check-in time is at 8:30 a.m. Cost of the camp is $100. For more information, contact Anthony Balderas at (760) 310-2064 or Darren Trainor at (209) 620-3804. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
LCSC ADVANCED SKILLS BASEBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball coaching staff will conduct its advanced skills camp for players ages 13-18 from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at Harris Field. Check-in time is at 12:30 p.m. Cost of the camp is $200, but there are team rates available. For more information, contact Anthony Balderas at (760) 310-2064 or Darren Trainor at (209) 620-3804. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
ELEVATE BASKETBALL CAMP — The Elevate basketball camp, for children ages 6-14, will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday at the Clarkston Wesleyan Church parking lot, 1100 Elm Street, Clarkston. The free camp will focus on fundamentals and have a strong emphasis on relating the game to God’s word. You can register at clarkstonwesleyan.com/basketball-camp or in person the day the camp begins.
JULY 19
SENIOR TENNIS CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center is offering tennis clinics for players ages 60 and over from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Rackets and balls will be provided if necessary. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
JULY 20
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
WSU MEN’S BASKETBALL SUMMER CAMP — The Washington State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a summer camp for players ages 6-17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25-28 at the Bohler Athletic Complex. Players will have a chance to learn basic offense and defense fundamentals and skill development. Lunch will be from noon to 1 p.m. each day and campers are asked to bring their own lunch, but snacks will be available for purchase. Check in will be from 8:15 to 9 a.m. July 25. Cost is $250 and the deadline to enter is 9 p.m. July 20. Walk-ups will be accepted but campers must arrived by 8:30 a.m. July 25 to complete paperwork. For more information, go to https://wsumensbasketballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
COUGAR HITTING CLINIC — The Washington State baseball coaching staff will conduct a hitting clinic for players entering grades 7-12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bailey-Brayton Field. Focus will include daily drills, discussions on offensive approach, mechanics and the mental game, and on-field batting practice under the lights. Helmets are mandatory and players are asked to bring all related baseball gear. Campers will be allowed to tour the Back to Omaha facility at the conclusion of camp. Cost is $75. For more information or questions, email David Bellamy at david.bellamy@wsu.edu.
JULY 21
HOG HEAVEN CHALLENGE — The Hog Heaven Challenge horseshoe pitching tournanent will take place at 9 a.m. July 23 at East City Park. The event is sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitching Association. Participants must be current members of the NHPA and have a current NATSTATS ringer average. The tournament is limited eight pitchers, and the deadline to enter is 9 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $5. For more information or to register, call tournament director Kay Keskinen at (208) 882-0737.
JULY 25
COUGAR INTERMEDIATE AND ADVANCED SUMMER TENNIS CAMP — The Washington State women’s tennis staff will conduct its annual tennis camps for intermediate and advanced players from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 25-27. Campers have the option to sign up for full days or half days. Cost for one-half day is $80, for one full day is $166, for half of the camp is $250 and for the full camp is $500. Housing and meals will not be provided this year. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenstenniscamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
COUGAR ADULT SUMMER TENNIS CAMP — The Washington State women’s tennis staff will conduct its annual tennis camps for adults from 6 to 8 p.m. July 25-27. Cost per session is $40 or $120 for the full camp. Housing and meals will not be provided this year. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenstenniscamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
COUGAR BEGINNER SUMMER TENNIS CAMP — The Washington State women’s tennis staff will conduct its annual tennis camps for beginners from 9 to 10:30 a.m. July 25-27. Cost per session is $35 or $100 for the full camp. Housing and meals will not be provided this year. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenstenniscamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL CAMP — Grangeville Elementary/Middle School will be hosting a volleyball camp for players entering grades 6-8 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 27-28 as a fundraiser for Adalei Lefebvre and Makenna York as they travel with the NBC International Volleyball Tour team in summer 2023. The camp will be led by Eva Millan, a starter on Whitworth’s volleyball team and a coach on the NBC volleyball coaching staff. Cost is $75, and campers will have the option of a long-sleeved T-shirt or a hooded sweatshirt. Attendance will be capped at 75 campers. For more information, contact Heidi Agee at (208) 818-4701 or heidiagee@yahoo.com.
LCSC JUNIOR SUMMER LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will be conducting summer tennis lessons for juniors from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Aug. 18. Camp each day for early elementary school students will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. and costs $7. Camp each day for later elementary school and middle school students will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. and costs $10. Camp each day for advanced level high school students will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and costs $14. Camp each day for intermediate level high school and junior varsity players will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and costs $14. Camp each day for varsity and junior varsity players will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and costs $14. For more information or to sign up, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
JULY 28
PEPSI CHALLENGE — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct the two-man Pepsi Challenge from July 29-31. Cost is $190 per player with a guarantee of $5,500 to be dispersed. Deadline to enter is 3 p.m. July 28. For more information or to register, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
AUGUST 6
HOT AUGUST HOOPS 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — The Hot August Hoops 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will take place Aug. 6 on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. Cost is $125 per four-player team and there will be divisions ranging from grades 3-4 to open men’s and women’s divisions. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and there will be prizes for the winning teams in each division. The event is sponsored by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, and Inland Cellular. For more information, go to beautifuldowntownlewiston.com/hot-august-hoops.
AUGUST 11
LHS GOLF TRYOUTS — The Lewiston High School boys and girls golf teams, participating in Class 5A in Idaho, begin play in the fall season this year. Those who are interested in trying out should contact boys coach Shawn Nilsson at (208) 791-6471 or girls coach Gregg MacMillan (208) 413-8470 by Aug. 11.
AUGUST 12
A.J.’s SECOND MEMORIAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — The second A.J. Miles Memorial Basketball Tournament will take place for men 17 and over from Aug. 12-14 at Pi-Nee-Was Gym in Lapwai. There is a 12-team limit, with awards for MVP, all-stars, Mr. Hustle and a 3-point contest. First-place team gets memorial jackets, second place receives long sleeve T-shirts and third place a T-shirt. Cost is $300 per team, and half must be paid up front. For more information, contact (208) 874-2098 or twomoonsascend@gmail.com.
LCSC DOLLAR AUCTION — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will conduct its Dollar Auction at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Ketch Pen on the Lewiston Round-Up grounds. A social hour will start the event, and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $45 and includes dinner and drinks. For more information, contact Andrew Stein at (208) 792-2271 or ajstein@lcsc.edu. For tickets, go to handbid.app.link/dollarauction22.
AUGUST 19
FAZARRI’S TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The 32nd Fazarri’s Tennis Tournament will take place during three weekends in late August and early September at the Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center. A tournament for juniors takes place Aug. 19-21, one for adults is Aug. 26-28 and an open division for advanced players takes place Sept. 2-5. For more information or to register, go to lcsc.edu/tennis-center.
SEPTEMBER 10
JENIFER CHEERLEADERS TO HOST KIDS CAMP — The Jenifer Middle School cheerleaders will conduct a youth cheerleading camp for kids ages 4-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the middle school. The campers will learn basics such as jumps and motions and will put together a short routine to perform at halftime of the Sept. 13 Jenifer football game. Cost is $35 and includes instruction, a T-shirt, bow and snack. All proceeds will benefit the cheerleading team. For more information or to register, email Jenifermscheer@gmail.com.