OCTOBER 15
THE FALL FINALE — Red Wolf Golf Club will conduct The Fall Finale, a two-day, four-way event Saturday and Oct. 17. Saturday will be a best-ball event on hole Nos. 1-9 with a Chapman event on Nos. 10-18. On Oct. 17, it will be scramble on Nos. 1-9 with an alternate-shot format on Nos. 10-18. It is a two-person (same sex) event with separate divisions for men and women. Women will play from the red tees and men can choose between the white, white/gold, gold and red tees. Tee times will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. each day. Cost is $40 for members and guests are $60. There is a 10-stroke maximum handicap spread between partners. Deadline to enter is Friday. For more information or to register, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
OCTOBER 16
LEWIS-CLARK HALF MARATHON — The Seaport Striders will host the 23rd annual Lewis-Clark Half Marathon, 5K and Kids Run at 9 a.m. Oct. 16 at Granite Lake Park, 848 Port Way, Clarkston. Awards will be given to the top three male and female, age-group ribbons and medals for half marathon finishers. Cost is $20 for the run or $35 with a T-shirt. Seaport Striders members receive a $2 discount. You can download an entry form at http://seaportstriders.com/events/lewis-clark-half-marathon-5k-2021/ and mail it with a check payable to Seaport Striders, P.O Box 20, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. No refunds will be given. For more information, email RD@RomneyH.com.
OCTOBER 23
FUTURE WARRIOR FALL PROSPECT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball program will conduct its Future Warrior Fall Prospect Camp for high school and junior college players from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Harris Field. All campers will receive a T-shirt, evaluation sheet and an LCSC baseball information packet. Check is is 30 minutes before the start of each camp. Cost is $100. For more information, contact Anthony Balderas at (760) 310-2064 or baldy14@gmail.com, or Darren Trainor at (209) 620-3804 or dtrainor@lcmail.lcsc.edu.
OCTOBER 29
NIGHTMARE ON ELM ST. — Red Wolf Golf Club will be hosting its Nightmare on Elm St. golf tournament at 9 a.m. Oct. 31. Players will play the first six holes from the blue tees, the next six holes from the white tees and the final six holes from the red tees. There will be gross/net payouts and side bets included with the entry. Cost is $100 per team, and the deadline to register is Oct. 29. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.