JANUARY 21
FREEZE YOUR FANNY RUN — The Lewis-Clark State cross country coaching staff will conduct the Freeze Your Fanny run at 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at Community Park near the new water tower. It is an approximately 3-mile run using the pathway that circles the park. Team gear raffle and snacks will be available. Entry on race day is welcomed. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 16 and under. You can register at raceentry.com or on Facebook. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
JANUARY 24
ACADEMIC AWARDS LUNCH — The annual Warrior Athletic Association’s Academic Lunch will be from 12:05 to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel’s Seaport Ballroom. Student-athletes who achieve grade-point averages of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester are honored along with a member of the faculty or staff who has gone above and beyond to help student-athletes achieve academic success. This year, director and professor of justice studies Dr. Gene Straughan will be receiving the faculty/staff award for helping LCSC student-athletes find success in the classroom. Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased online at lcwarriors.com. For more information, contact Samantha Malinich (208) 792-2275 or at sfmalinich@lcsc.edu.