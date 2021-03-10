Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
MARCH 19
RED WOLF GOLF TOURNAMENT — The Red Wolf Golf Club will conduct a 2-day, 4-way tournament March 20-21. It will consist of 2-person teams of the same sex, with a maximum handicap spread of 10 strokes between partners. It will be a best ball and Chapman format on March 20, with a scramble and alternate shot format on March 21. Cost is $60 per person, which includes greens fees. Deadline to enter is March 19. For more information, call the course at (509) 758-2546.
MARCH 26
8-MAN TEAM STABLEFORD GOLF TOURNEY — The Red Wolf Golf Club will conduct a 2-day, 8-man team Stableford golf tournament March 27-28. Entry fee is $100 for members, and $150 for nonmembers. Deadline to enter is March 26. For more information, call the course at (509) 758-2546.