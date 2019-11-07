Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
NOVEMBER 10
LCSC OFFERING TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering tennis lessons daily, except for Sundays, in November and the first two weeks of December. All lessons will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. They are for all levels, from beginning juniors to adults. Cost is $6 per hour for juniors and $10 per hour for adults. For more information, contact Jeanne at (208) 792-2309 or helbling@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 16
SEAPORT STRIDERS CLUB MEETING — The Seaport Striders running club will conduct a race directors meeting at 9 a.m. Nov. 16 at the Clarkston McDonald’s. The is for all current race directors, for anyone interested in maybe becoming a race director, and for those who might be interested in helping out with a race in 2020. Anyone can attend the meeting.
NOVEMBER 23
TURKEY TROT RUN & WALK — The 30th Turkey Trot Run & Walk will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at Swallows Nest Park. The run finishes at Asotin High School’s football field/track. The event is kid, stroller and dog friendly. Cost is $1, and there will be drawings for turkeys and pies. For more information, go to seaportstriders.com.
NOVEMBER 27
BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS BASKETBALL CLINICS, LEAGUES — Registration for the 2020 Boys & Girls Clubs winter basketball clinic and leagues runs through Dec. 5. The clinic, for players in grades K-2, and the leagues, for players in third grade through junior high, will run from Jan. 18-Feb. 29. Registration can be submitted online at poweroftheclub.org or at either the Lewiston or Clarkston Clubs. Registrations completed by Nov. 27 will be entered into a drawing for a free sports registration during the 2020-21 calendar year. For more information, email smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
DECEMBER 6
GIRLS BASKETBALL CLINIC AT LAPWAI — Four-time WNBA champion coach Brian Agler will conduct the second Holiday Hoops basketball clinic for seventh- and eighth-grade girls from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21-22 at Lapwai High School. There is no cost for the event, and swag bags and snacks will be provided to all partipicants. Deadline to enter is Dec. 6. For more information or to sign up, email abeb@nezperce.org, aquag@nezperce.org or ladycathoops@yahoo.com.
DECEMBER 23
SOUTHERN IDAHO BASEBALL CAMP — The 36th Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will take place Dec. 27-29 at the College of Southern Idaho for players ages 10-18. There is expert coaching in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching. Cost is $225 for a returning camper or $250 for a new camper. Group rates also are available. Deadline to register is Dec. 23. For more information, contact Boomer Walker at (208) 308-4024 or Bwalker@csi.edu, or Jim Walker at (208) 308-4025 or walkman@pmt.org. You also can find out more information on the camp at www.csi.edu./athletics/baseball.htm.