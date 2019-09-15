Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
SEPTEMBER 20
BATTLE OF THE BRIDGES TICKETS — The Battle of the Bridges game, with Lewiston hosting Clarkston, will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Bengal Field. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 for all ages. Students from both schools will be allowed in for free by showing their current ASB cards at the gate. Presale tickets are available at the offices of both schools until noon Friday.
SEPTEMBER 22
LCSC JUNIOR WARRIORS CAMP/LEAGUE — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will conduct the Junior Warriors Fall League and Basketball Camp on four consecutive Sundays, starting Sept. 22, at the LCSC Activity Center. The camp is for boys in grades 1-8 and cost is $75. For more information, contact CJ Johnson at (509) 552-1607 or cjjohnson@lcsc.edu.
OCTOBER 5
LAUREN MCCLUSKEY RACE FOR CAMPUS SAFETY — The inaugural 5K run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at Mary’s Park in Pullman, at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Old Moscow Road. The race is in honor of Lauren McCluskey, a standout athlete from Pullman who was murdered by a man she briefly dated while she was attending the University of Utah. All proceeds that are raised will go to the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, which supports campus safety, amateur athletics and animal welfare. For more information or to register for the race, go to laurenmcluskey.org.
CUBS/TWINS AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TRYOUTS — Tryouts for the 2020 American Legion baseball Cubs/Twins program will be at 4 p.m. Oct 5-6 at Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field for players ages 14-18. After tryouts, fall/winter workouts will begin. For more information, call coach Mauer at (208) 413-4777.