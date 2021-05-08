Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
MAY 8
RIVAURA ROSE RIVER RUN/WALK — The Rivaura Rosé River Run/Walk 5K event will take place at 10 a.m. today at Rivaura’s beautiful Event Barn in Juliaetta. Participants will run through the South Vineyard before running West onto Hewett Road headed towards Spaulding Park. About half way down there will be a turnaround point. Racers will follow the same route and eventually return back through the vineyard, finishing at the Event Barn. There will be a free commemorative T-shirt/wine tumbler and one free glass of Rivaura’s Cab Franc Rosé and those under 21 will receive a glass of sparkling cider upon finish. Cost to enter is $40, and participants may enter the day of the event. For more information to register, go to runsignup.com/rivaura
MAY 17
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.
MAY 27
WOODEN NICKEL DRINKS AND DARTS GOLF SCRAMBLE — The second Wooden Nickel Drinks and Darts golf scramble will take place at 9 a.m. May 29 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Cost is $60 and includes lunch, a tee packet and cart. Prizes will be awarded for longest drive and putt. Teams can throw a dart at the turn to lower their score by three strokes, and there will be a raffle for other prizes that will benefirt Helping Hands Rescue. Deadline to register is May 27. For more information, email Danny at dcweiss@outlook.com.
MAY 30
JUST FOR THE HILL OF IT BIKE RIDE — The Just For The Hill of It bike ride, a benefit for Hospice at Syringe Hospital will take place at 9 a.m. June 5 at Hammer Creek in Whitebird. It’s a 13-mile gradual hill climb of around 2,200 feet up Old Highway 95 and will switch back to a summit of 3,800 feet. There will be a no-charge lunch at the conclusion of the event. There also will be water stops and snacks. Cost is $25 before May 30, with a T-shirt. Cost is $30 after. For more information or to pre-register, call Cindy or Tara at (208) 983-8550. Registration forms also are available at 35 bike shops in the area.
JUNE 1
SOCCER STORM 2021 3V3 TOURNAMENT — The Hells Canyon Futbol Club will be conducting its Soccer Storm 3v3 tournament for U6 to adult teams on June 12. Cost is $140 per team before May 25 and $165 if you register after May 25. Deadline to enter is June 1. For more information or to register, go to https://www.hellscanyonfc.org/.
JUNE 14
GRANGEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL TEAM CAMP — The Grangeville High School girls basketball coaching staff will conduct a team camp for junior varsity and varsity high school teams from June 21-23. Each team is guaranteed seven to nine games. Guest speakers, clinicians and team bonding activities are included. Cost per team is $500 if commuting and $700 if staying at Grangeville school facilities. Deadline to register is June 14. For more information or to register, contact Michelle Barger at (208) 983-8005 or bargerm@sd244.org.
LCSC BOYS’ YOUTH SKILL AND DEVELOPMENT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual youth and development camp, for boys in grades 1-5, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 14-17 at the Activity Center. The focus is on fundamental and skill development, and there will be individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $150, all campers must bring their own water bottle and will receive a basketball. There will be no walk-up registration. You can register online at events.handbid.com/auctions/lc-state-mens-basketball-camps and click on Buy Tickets. For more information, contact C.J. Johnson at (208) 792-2271 or cjjohnson@lcsc.edu.
LCSC BOYS’ HIGH POTENTIAL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual high potential camp, for boys in grades 5-12, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 14-17 at the Activity Center. The focus is on fundamental and skill development, and there will be individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $150, all campers must bring their own water bottle and will receive a basketball. There will be no walk-up registration. You can register online at events.handbid.com/auctions/lc-state-mens-basketball-camps and click on Buy Tickets. For more information, contact C.J. Johnson at (208) 792-2271 or cjjohnson@lcsc.edu.
WSU SOCCER SUMMER DAY CAMP 1 — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will be conducting a summer day camp for players ages 5-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 14-17. There will be half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon for players ages 5-7 and a full day camp for players ages 8-14. It is designed to teach the basics of the game. Cost is $150 for the half-day camp and includes a snack, while cost is $250 for the full day camp and includes a T-shirt, and campers are expected to bring their own lunch. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com.
JUNE 17
LCSC GIRLS’ BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual two-day girls’ tournament for varsity and junior varsity high school teams, as well as middle school teams, from June 18-20. Each team is guaranteed five games. Cost is $350, and limited dorm rooms are available for $10 per bed per night. For more information, contact (208) 792-2155 or cborlandi@lcsc.edu. An application is available at lcwarriors.com/documents/2021/4/26//2021_HS_Summer_Tournament.pdf?id=2151
JUNE 20
LCSC GIRLS’ BASKETBALL SHOOTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual shooting camp for girls entering grades 3-12 from 9 a.m. to noon June 21-24 at the Activity Center. Video shot analysis will be taken for each participant and the focus is on the pro-shooting system with position shooting and skill development to create shots. Cost is $100, which includes a T-shirt, and camp is limited to 75 players. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. Online registration is available at handbid.app.link/lcgirlsbasketball click on Buy Tickets.
JUNE 21
LCSC BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL ELITE CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual high school elite camp, for boys in grades 9-12, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 21-24 at the Activity Center. The focus is on fundamental and skill development, and there will be individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $150, all campers must bring their own water bottle and will receive a basketball. There will be no walk-up registration. You can register online at events.handbid.com/auctions/lc-state-mens-basketball-camps and click on Buy Tickets. For more information, contact C.J. Johnson at (208) 792-2271 or cjjohnson@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 22
COACH HUTCHENS JUNIOR FOOTBALL CAMP — Clearwater Valley High School’s football program will conduct the first Coach Hutchens Junior Football Camp for players in grades 3-8 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. June 22-24. Cost is $30, a free T-shirt is included and you can register the day of the event. For more information, contact Allen Hutchens at (208) 816-9395 or hutchensa@sd244.org.
JUNE 27
LCSC JUNIOR WARRIOR GIRLS’ BASKETBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp for girls entering grades 3-6 from 9 a.m. to noon June 28-30 at the Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals and having fun. Progressive skill development applied to individual and team competitions are based on age and ability. Cost is $75 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. Online registration is available at handbid.app.link/lcgirlsbasketball click on Buy Tickets.
JULY 12
LCSC GIRLS’ BASKETBALL CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp for girls entering grades 5-12 from 1 to 5 p.m. July 12-15 at the Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals and having fun. Progressive skill development applied to individual and team competitions are based on age and ability. Cost is $125 and includes a T-shirt, and a high school team discount is available. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. Online registration is available at handbid.app.link/lcgirlsbasketball click on Buy Tickets.
WSU SOCCER SUMMER DAY CAMP 2 — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will be conducting a summer day camp for players ages 5-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12-15. There will be half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon for players ages 5-7 and a full day camp for players ages 8-14. It is designed to teach the basics of the game. Cost is $150 for the half-day camp and includes a snack, while cost is $250 for the full day camp and includes a T-shirt, and campers are expected to bring their own lunch. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com.
JULY 17
WSU SOCCER SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will be conducting a senior elite camp for players entering grades 9-12 on July 17 and 18. It is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills. Cost is $195 and includes a T-shirt. Meals and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com.
JULY 24
WSU SOCCER JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will be conducting a junior elite camp for players entering grades 5-8 on July 24 and 25. It is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills. Cost is $195 and includes a T-shirt. Meals and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com.