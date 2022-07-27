Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
JULY 27
LEWISTON HIGH SCHOOL FALL SPORTS PARENT MEETING — A mandatory meeting for parents of athletes planning on trying out for participating in fall sports at Lewiston High School will take place at 6 p.m. today at the P1FCU Performing Arts Auditorium. Topics will include eligibility, paperwork requirements and expectations.
JULY 28
PEPSI CHALLENGE — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct the two-man Pepsi Challenge from Friday-July 31. Cost is $190 per player with a guarantee of $5,500 to be dispersed. Deadline to enter is 3 p.m. Thursday. For more information or to register, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
UI VOLLEYBALL CAMP — The University of Idaho volleyball coaching staff will be conducting a satellite volleyball camp from 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Kamiah High School. Cost is $200 per person. For more information, email cgonzalez@uidaho.edu.
AUGUST 1
CV FALL SPORTS MEETING — The Clearwater Valley athletic department will conduct its fall sports meeting for junior high and high school athletes in football, volleyball, cross country and girls basketball. Schedules will be handed out, information on start of practices, physicals, policies and sports fees will be discussed.
LCSC JUNIOR SUMMER LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will be conducting summer tennis lessons for juniors from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Aug. 18. Camp each day for early elementary school students will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. and costs $7. Camp each day for later elementary school and middle school students will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. and costs $10. Camp each day for advanced level high school students will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and costs $14. Camp each day for intermediate level high school and junior varsity players will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and costs $14. Camp each day for varsity and junior varsity players will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and costs $14. For more information or to sign up, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
AUGUST 2
SENIOR TENNIS CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center is offering tennis clinics for players ages 60 and over from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Rackets and balls will be provided if necessary. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
AUGUST 4
SEAPORT STRIDERS BENEFIT RUN — The Seaport Striders will conduct a 3-mile benefit run at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Asotin High School track. Cost is $10, and there are no awards or posted times. Proceeds will go to benefit the cross country programs at Asotin, Clarkston and Lewiston high schools. For more information, contact mhalverson1@hotmail.com or go to seaportstriders.com. For an entry form, go to raceentry.com/seaport-striders-benefit-run/race-information. You can mail the entry form and check payable to: Seaport Striders, P.O. Box 20, Lewiston, 83501.
AUGUST 6
HOT AUGUST HOOPS 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — The Hot August Hoops 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will take place Aug. 6 on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. Cost is $125 per four-player team and there will be divisions ranging from grades 3-4 to open men’s and women’s divisions. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and there will be prizes for the winning teams in each division. The event is sponsored by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, and Inland Cellular. For more information, go to beautifuldowntownlewiston.com/hot-august-hoops.
AUGUST 11
LHS GOLF TRYOUTS — The Lewiston High School boys and girls golf teams, participating in Class 5A in Idaho, begin play in the fall season this year. Those who are interested in trying out should contact boys coach Jessica Shawley at jshawley@lewistonschools.net or girls coach Gregg MacMillan (208) 413-8470 by Aug. 11.
AUGUST 12
A.J.’s SECOND MEMORIAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — The second A.J. Miles Memorial Basketball Tournament will take place for men 17 and over from Aug. 12-14 at Pi-Nee-Was Gym in Lapwai. There is a 12-team limit, with awards for MVP, all-stars, Mr. Hustle and a 3-point contest. First-place team gets memorial jackets, second place receives long sleeve T-shirts and third place a T-shirt. Cost is $300 per team, and half must be paid up front. For more information, contact (208) 874-2098 or twomoonsascend@gmail.com.
LCSC DOLLAR AUCTION — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will conduct its Dollar Auction at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Ketch Pen on the Lewiston Round-Up grounds. A social hour will start the event, and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $45 and includes dinner and drinks. For more information, contact Andrew Stein at (208) 792-2271 or ajstein@lcsc.edu. For tickets, go to handbid.app.link/dollarauction22.
AUGUST 19
FAZZARRI’S TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The 32nd Fazzarri’s Tennis Tournament will take place during three weekends in late August and early September at the Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center. A tournament for juniors takes place Aug. 19-21, one for adults is Aug. 26-28 and an open division for advanced players takes place Sept. 2-5. For more information or to register, go to lcsc.edu/tennis-center.
SEPTEMBER 10
JENIFER CHEERLEADERS TO HOST KIDS CAMP — The Jenifer Middle School cheerleaders will conduct a youth cheerleading camp for kids ages 4-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the middle school. The campers will learn basics such as jumps and motions and will put together a short routine to perform at halftime of the Sept. 13 Jenifer football game. Cost is $35 and includes instruction, a T-shirt, bow and snack. All proceeds will benefit the cheerleading team. For more information or to register, email Jenifermscheer@gmail.com.