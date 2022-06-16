JUNE 16
TWIN COUNTY UNITED WAY GOLF TOURNAMENT — This is the registration deadline for the annual TCUW Golf Invitational, which will be Friday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. The deadline is 5 p.m. today. The tournament is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The entry fee is $125 per person or $500 for a team. The event is a fundraiser for TCUW’s Kindergarten Readiness Program.
JUNE 20
LCSC BOYS HIGH SCHOOL ELITE CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual high school elite camp for boys entering grades 9-12 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday-June 23 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on skill development and fundamentals. There will be individual and team competitions based on age and ability. Cost is $159, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle. You can register on the first day of camp. For more information, email cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
LCSC GIRLS SHOOTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual shooting camp for girls entering grades 3-12 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-June 23 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on shooting fundamentals, skill development and competition and will include position development and position shooting. There also will be a video shot analysis for each player. Cost is $100, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle and basketball. Registration is limited to the first 75 players. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
LCSC JUNIOR SUMMER LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will be conducting summer tennis lessons for juniors from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays through Aug. 18. Camp each day for early elementary school students will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. and costs $7. Camp each day for later elementary school and middle school students will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. and costs $10. Camp each day for advanced level high school students will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and costs $14. Camp each day for intermediate level high school and junior varsity players will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and costs $14. Camp each day for varsity and junior varsity players will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and costs $14. For more information or to sign up, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 24
LCSC SUMMER TRACK AND FIELD CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff will hold a camp for athletes ages 12-18 from June 24-26. Cost for a commuter camper is $160 and $185 for an overnight camper before May 31. After May 31, cost is $185 for a commuter and $200 for an overnight camper. For teams of five or more, cost is $165 for a commuter and $175 for an overnight camper. For more information, contact Cyrus Hall at (208) 792-2520 or cbhall@lcsc.edu.
JUNE 27
LCSC JUNIOR WARRIOR CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Junior Warrior camp for girls entering grades 3-6 from 9 a.m. to noon June 27-29 at the P1FCU Activity Center. The focus of the camp is on skill development and fundamentals. Cost is $79.50, which includes a T-shirt and campers should bring their own water bottle and basketball. For more information, email cborlandi@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JULY 3
WSU VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE PREP CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual college prep camp for boys and girls entering grades 9-12 from July 9-10. The camp, at Bohler Gym, offers the highest level of specific position training to players with some experience in their specific position. It offers a great opportunity for athletes to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it is like to play at Washington State University. Cost is $175 for a commuter, $225 for a commuter including meals, and $275 for an overnight stay with meals. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 4
WSU VOLLEYBALL INDIVIDUAL SKILLS CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual individual skills camp for boys and girls entering grades 7-12 from July 10-12. The camp, at Bohler Gym, offers the highest level of specific position training to players with some experience in their specific position. It offers a great opportunity for athletes to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it is like to play at Washington State University. Cost is $225 for a commuter, $275 for a commuter including meals, and $375 to stay in a dorm with meals. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 7
WSU VOLLEYBALL TEAM CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual team camp for varsity and junior varsity teams from July 13-16. The camp, at Bohler Gym, is designed to give teams the opportunity to practice together in a collegiate atmosphere. WSU provides one coach who is a current or former WSU player or camp staff member for each team. The primary focus of the camp is competition and team concepts. There also are specific breakout sessions for high school coaches, including setting and team defense. Camp concludes with a tournament July 15-16. Cost is $350 per player for a commuter with lunch and dinner provided, $395 per player to stay in a dorm and all meals included. One coach is free per 10 players, otherwise cost is $150. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13-16 and July 11-14 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players ages 5-7 can attend the half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $150, and full-day camp costs $250. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 9
MOSCOW VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT — The inaugural Moscow Grass Volleyball Tournament, a fundraiser for University of Idaho athletics (through Latah County Vandal Boosters), is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 9 at Oylear Field in Moscow. Sign-ups can be conducted through Eventbrite.com, and costs are $120 per team and $30 for individuals. Team check-in is 8 to 8:30 a.m. Participants are advised to bring their own volleyball.
JULY 11
LCSC WARRIOR CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct its annual Warrior camp for girls entering grades 5-12 from 1 to 5 p.m. July 11-14 at the P1FCU Activity Center. Focus is on teaching fundamentals. Progressive skill development applied to daily individual and team competitions based on age and ability. A high school team discount is available, and late registration for that is July 10. Cost is $125 per person and includes a T-shirt. Campers should bring their own basketball and water bottle. For more information, contact (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu. To register, go to lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/tickets.aspx
JULY 13
WSU SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its senior elite camp for players in grades 8-12 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 16 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $225 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 20
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 25
COUGAR INTERMEDIATE AND ADVANCED SUMMER TENNIS CAMP — The Washington State women’s tennis staff will conduct its annual tennis camps for intermediate and advanced players from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 25-27. Campers have the option to sign up for full days or half days. Cost for one-half day is $80, for one full day is $166, for half of the camp is $250 and for the full camp is $500. Housing and meals will not be provided this year. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenstenniscamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
COUGAR ADULT SUMMER TENNIS CAMP — The Washington State women’s tennis staff will conduct its annual tennis camps for adults from 6 to 8 p.m. July 25-27. Cost per session is $40 or $120 for the full camp. Housing and meals will not be provided this year. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenstenniscamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
COUGAR BEGINNER SUMMER TENNIS CAMP — The Washington State women’s tennis staff will conduct its annual tennis camps for beginners from 9 to 10:30 a.m. July 25-27. Cost per session is $35 or $100 for the full camp. Housing and meals will not be provided this year. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenstenniscamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
AUGUST 6
HOT AUGUST HOOPS 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — The Hot August Hoops 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will take place Aug. 6 on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. Cost is $125 per four-player team and there will be divisions ranging from grades 3-4 to open men’s and women’s divisions. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and there will be prizes for the winning teams in each division. The event is sponsored by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, and Inland Cellular. For more information, go to beautifuldowntownlewiston.com/hot-august-hoops.
AUGUST 12
A.J.’s SECOND MEMORIAL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — The second A.J. Miles Memorial Basketball Tournament will take place for men 17 and over from Aug. 12-14 at Pi-Nee-Was Gym in Lapwai. There is a 12-team limit, with awards for MVP, all-stars, Mr. Hustle and a 3-point contest. First-place team gets memorial jackets, second place receives long sleeve T-shirts and third place a T-shirt. Cost is $300 per team, and half must be paid up front. For more information, contact (208) 874-2098 or twomoonsascend@gmail.com.