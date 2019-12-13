Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
DECEMBER 15
BRYDEN CANYON TOURNAMENT — The Bryden Camden Golf Course will conduct its annual Christmas Goose individual stroke play tournament at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Cost is $25, plus $15 green fees for non-passholders. It is $10 to enter gross and net skins and on-course games. A dinner is included with the entry fee. For more information, call (208) 746-0863.
DECEMBER 19
ALL SAINTS DEVELOPMENTAL VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE — All Saints Catholic School will conduct a developmental basketball league from Jan. 5 through Feb. 15 for players in grades 3-5. Cost is $45 per athlete. The league will conduct a tournament Feb. 15. Forms are available at the school’s front desk or www.ascs-pk6.org. For more information, contact Stogy Sandahl at (208) 305-5454 or stog@ascs-pk6.org.
DECEMBER 21
HIGHLAND (CRAIGMONT) ALUMNI BASKETBALL GAME — Highland High School will stage an alumni game and various other basketball competitions at 4 p.m. Dec. 21 at the high school gymnasium. In addition, there will be a 3-point shootout, a dunk contest, a half-court competition and musical chairs for all ages. Cost to play in the game is $10, and each competition is $1. Everyone is welcome, and donations are suggested for admissions. For more information, email Patty Weeks at weeks@theobrienranch.com.
DECEMBER 23
SOUTHERN IDAHO BASEBALL CAMP — The 36th Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will take place Dec. 27-29 at the College of Southern Idaho for players ages 10-18. There is expert coaching in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching. Cost is $225 for a returning camper or $250 for a new camper. Group rates also are available. Deadline to register is Dec. 23. For more information, contact Boomer Walker at (208) 308-4024 or Bwalker@csi.edu, or Jim Walker at (208) 308-4025 or walkman@pmt.org. You also can find out more information on the camp at www.csi.edu./athletics/baseball.htm.
DECEMBER 26
WARRIOR BASKETBALL CHRISTMAS CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will be conducting a one-day Christmas Camp from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 26 for boys and girls in grades 1-8. Cost is $25, and there is same-day registration. For more information, email CJ Johnson at cjjohnson@lcsc.edu.
DECEMBER 27
BATTLE BASKETBALL TOURNEY — The 17th Battle Basketball Tourney, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Jan. 3-5 in Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin. Cost is $220 with a four-game guarantee. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
JANUARY 25
FREEZE YOUR FANNY 5K — The annual Freeze Your Fanny 5K will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at Kiwanis Park. There will be awards in 10 different age groups. You can register online at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcscu.edu.
JANUARY 26
LCSC WINTER TRACK AND FIELD CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff has announced its annual winter clinics that will take place at Lewiston High School’s Vollmer Bowl. The clincs are: throws clinic (2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26), long and triple jump clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1), hurdles clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 9), high jump and pole vault clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16) and a relays clinic (2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23). The clinics are for athletes ages 10 and older and cost is $20 per clinic. For more information, go to lcwarriors.com and click on the youth camps and events tab, or contact Cyrus Hall at (208) 792-2520 or cbhall@lcsc.edu.