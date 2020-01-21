JANUARY 21
SEAPORT STRIDERS’ ANNUAL MEETING — The Seaport Striders Running Club will conduct its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Roosters Landing in Clarkston. The group will be meeting in the “private” room near the hostess station.
JANUARY 24
BATTLE CLASSIC — The 17th annual Battle Classic, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Cost is $175 with a three-game guarantee. Deadline to register is Jan. 24. For more information, contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
JANUARY 25
FREEZE YOUR FANNY 5K — The annual Freeze Your Fanny 5K will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at Kiwanis Park. You can register online at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcscu.edu.
JANUARY 26
LCSC TRACK CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff has announced its annual winter clinics that will take place at Vollmer Bowl. The clincs are: throws clinic (2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26), long and triple jump clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1), hurdles clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 9), high jump and pole vault clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16) and a relays clinic (2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23). The clinics are for athletes 10 and older and cost is $20 per clinic. For more information, go to lcwarriors.com and click on the youth camps and events tab, or contact Cyrus Hall at (208) 792-2520 or cbhall@lcsc.edu.
JANUARY 27
LCSC OFFERING TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will be offering tennis lessons six days per week from Jan. 21 through the end of April. Schedule is beginning juniors on Mondays, adults on Tuesdays, high school varsity players on Wednesdays, intermediate and high school junior varsity players on Thursdays, serving techniques on Fridays and all high school players on Saturdays. Cost is $6 per hour for juniors and $10 per hour for adults. For more information, contact Jeanne at (208) 792-2309 or helbling@lcsc.edu.
JANUARY 31
GROUNDHOG TOURNAMENT — The Clarkston Golf and Country Club will conduct its annual Groundhog Tourmament on Feb. 1. The format is individual gross and net medal play. Cost is $45, which includes greens fees. Deadline to enter is Jan. 31. For more information, call (509) 758-7911 or stop by the golf shop.
SUPER BOWL SCRAMBLE TOURNAMENT — The Clarkston Golf and Country Club will conduct its annual Super Bowl Scramble Tournament on Feb. 2. Format is a two-person scramble, using the modified stableford system for gross and net scoring. The maximum handicap spread between partners is 10 strokes. Cost is $100 per team, which includes greens fees. Deadline to enter is Jan. 31. For more information, call (509) 758-7911 or stop by the golf shop.
FEBRUARY 1
13TH ANNUAL STEAK OUT — The Lewis-Clark Twins American Legion baseball team will host the 13th annual Steak Out at 5 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion. There will be a live and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. and music and dancing from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the Lewiston and Clarkston branches of P1FCU and Les Schwab Tires. Table reservations can be made by calling (208) 305-9871. For more information, call Kim Johnson at (208) 743-9122.
FEBRUARY 8
SWEETHEART’S RUN – The 38th annual Sweetheart’s Run will take place at Kiwanis Park in Lewiston. The 2-mile walk and 4-mile race begins at 10:30 a.m., with same-day registration from 9 to 10 a.m. Registration forms can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/sweetheartrun/home. For more information, contact Wayne Bunce at (208) 791-1010 or webunce@cableone.net.
FEBRUARY 26
GRANGEVILLE YOUTH TOURNAMENT — The Grangeville boys’ basketball youth tournament will take place March 6-7 for players in grades 4-8. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26. For more information, contact Pat Sullivan at sullivanp@sd244.org.
MARCH 6
ASOTIN HARDWOOD CLASSIC — The fifth annual Asotin Hardwood Classic, for boys and girls basketball players in grades 4-8, will take place March 13-15. Cost is $200 and the deadline to enter is March 6. For more information, contact Jennifer Nicholas via text at (509) 254-3323 or wesandjenfamily@hotmail.com.
MARCH 27
SNAKE RIVER TRIATHLON — This two-day triathlon will begin March 27 with a 500-yard swim at the Asotin County Aquatic Center. The bike and running portions will take place the next day at Hells Gate State Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 17
TWILIGHT 5K — The Twilight 5K will take place at 7 p.m. April 17 at Kiwanis Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.