Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
JULY 31
TWIN COUNTY UNITED WAY GOLF TOURNAMENT — The 14th annual Twin County United Way golf tournament will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Registration for the four-person scramble starts at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $135 per player, which includes green fees, cart rental and dinner. For more information or to register, contact (208) 743-6594, go to tcuw.org, or text golf4k to 40403. All proceeds benefit the TCUW’s Kindergarten Boot Camp, which helps LC Valley children entering kindergarten become prepared for school.
AUGUST 3
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will conduct individual and two-player training sessions from Monday through Friday through Aug. 21 for juniors and adults. To schedule a session, call or text (208) 305-3664 or email kfong@lcsc.edu.
AUGUST 7
SEAPORT STRIDERS BENEFIT RUN — The Seaport Striders will conduct a 3-mile benefit run at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Lewiston Levee Parkway. Check-ibn and same day registration will take place at 6 p.m. at the parking lot east of the railroad bridge. Cost is $10. You can mail the entry form and a check to Seaport Striders, P.O. Box 20, Lewiston, 83501. There are no refunds. For more information, email Mike Halverson at mhalverson1@hotmail.com.
AUGUST 22
LHS FOOTBALL DOLLAR AUCTION — The Lewiston High School football booster will conduct its dollar aution at 5:30 p.m. at the Seaport Ballroom in the Red Lion Hotel. A no-host social and dinner starts the festivities, with the auction starting at 7 p.m. The event supports the freshman, junior varsity and varsity programs. Cost is $20 per person. For more information, email lhsbengalfootball@gmail..com or go to the the group’s Facebook page at Lewiston Football.
FOOTBALL DAY CAMPS — The Air It Out Football Academy is working with quarterbacks and receivers of all ages this summer. The camp teaches quarterbacks and receivers how to improve their offensive skills, elevate their player performance, and compete successfully at each level of the game. The camp offers small group sessions throughout the summer and will be hosting a camp from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22. For more information, call Gene Straughan at (509) 432-5535 or go to airitoutfootballacademy.com.
AUGUST 25
FLAG FOOTBALL AND SOCCER REGISTRATION — The Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley will conduct its fall sports registration from July 27-Aug. 25. All registrations will be processed either online or at the Lewiston office. If you have a credit from the canceled spring soccer season and want to use it for the fall, you must register at the Lewiston office between 1 and 5 p.m. There will be a curbside registration area set up. Discounted registration (free or reduced school lunch waivers) can only be processed at the Lewiston office. For more information, contact Scott McClure at (208) 746-2301.