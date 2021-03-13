Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
MARCH 19
RED WOLF GOLF TOURNAMENT — The Red Wolf Golf Club will conduct a 2-day, 4-way tournament March 20-21. It will consist of 2-person teams of the same sex, with a maximum handicap spread of 10 strokes between partners. It will be a best ball and Chapman format on March 20, with a scramble and alternate shot format on March 21. Cost is $60 per person, which includes greens fees. Deadline to enter is March 19. For more information, call the course at (509) 758-2546.
MARCH 22
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 26
8-MAN TEAM STABLEFORD GOLF TOURNEY — The Red Wolf Golf Club will conduct a 2-day, 8-man team Stableford golf tournament March 27-28. Entry fee is $100 for members, and $150 for nonmembers. Deadline to enter is March 26. For more information, call the course at (509) 758-2546.