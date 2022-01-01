Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
JANUARY 8
FREE SKI DAY — The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will host a free ski day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Palouse Divide Ski area. There will be one-hour lessons available for beginners from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hot drinks and lentil soups/stews will be available. Hyperspud Sports will offer free ski, boot and pole rentals. Idaho Park ‘n Ski passes are not required. For more information or to find out how you can volunteer, email palousedividenordic@gmail.com or visit the club’s Facebook page.
JANUARY 15
WSU COLLEGE ID SOCCER CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct a college ID camp for girls in grades 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at the practice bubble or Rogers Field, depending on the weather. The camps are designed to develop tactical and technical skills that are essential to making it to the next level. The staff will run a typical collegiate training session, including possession exercises, passing patterns, and shooting drills. Check-in time is 8 a.m. Cost of the camp is $160 and limited to the first 80 participants. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/product/53056
JANUARY 22
MOSCOW ELKS HOOP SHOOT — The Moscow Elks Lodge will conduct its annual Hoop Shoot for boys and girls ages 8-13 at 9 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center. Winners in each age division (8-9, 10-11, 12-13) will advance to the district final Jan. 29, which will be conducted by the Lewiston Lodge. There is no cost to participate. For more information, go to elks.org/hoopshoot.
FEBRUARY 11
SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — Lewis-Clark State College is hosting four different Snake River Shootout AAU basketball tournaments from Jan. 7-9, Jan. 21-23 and Feb. 11-13. These AAU events are open to boys and girls teams in grades 3-8. Entry fee for each tournament $350 and each team is guaranteed at least four games. Deadline to enter is 10 days before the start of each event. To register, go to lcwarriors.com. For questions, contact Drew Choules at dchoules@lcsc.edu or (208) 861-6987.
FEBRUARY 20
LCSC WINTER TRACK CAMPS — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff will conduct two track camps from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 30 and Feb. 20 at Vollmer Bowl. The Jan. 30 camp will focus on sprinting mechanics, triple jump, high jump and shot put. The Feb. 20 camp will focus on hurdles, long jump, pole vault and discus. Cost is $25, but $20 if you pre-register. For more infomation, email Cyrus Hall at cbhall@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://events.handbid.com/auctions/winter-track-and-field-camps/tickets