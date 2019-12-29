Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
JANUARY 1
HANGOVER RUN — The Seaport Striders running club will conduct its annual Hangover Run at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Lewiston Confluence. There will be a 4- and a 9-mile run, both of which are fun runs. There is no cost to participate, and you can register at raceentry.com/seaport-striders-new-years-day-hangover-run/race-information until noon Tuesday. Check-in and same-day registration will take place from 9:30 to 9:55 a.m. For more information, call Brian at (208) 746-8121.
JANUARY 6
MOSCOW BOYS BASKETBALL ALUMNI GAME — The Moscow High boys basketball team will host its first alumni game Jan. 6 at the Bear Den after the Bears play Lewiston. All alumni are welcome and game shirts will be provided. For more information, email Sam Hoogsteen at hoogstes@msd281.org or Andrea Broenneke at andrea.broenneke@phmc.com.
JANUARY 24
17TH ANNUAL BATTLE CLASSIC — The 17th annual Battle Classic, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Cost is $175 with a three-game guarantee. Deadline to register is Jan. 24. For more information, contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
JANUARY 25
FREEZE YOUR FANNY 5K — The annual Freeze Your Fanny 5K will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at Kiwanis Park. There will be awards in 10 different age groups. You can register online at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcscu.edu.
JANUARY 26
LCSC WINTER TRACK AND FIELD CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff will hold its annual winter at Lewiston High’s Vollmer Bowl. The clincs are: throws (2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26), long and triple jump (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1), hurdles (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 9), high jump and pole vault (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16) and a relays (2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23). The clinics are for athletes ages 10 and older and cost is $20 per clinic. For more information, go to lcwarriors.com and click on the youth camps and events tab, or contact Cyrus Hall at (208) 792-2520 or cbhall@lcsc.edu.