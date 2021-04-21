Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
APRIL 23
ANDREWS SOFTBALL CLINIC — The registration deadline is Friday for the 27th Jill Andrews Memorial Softball Clinic for girls ages 5 to 10. The clinic is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 8 at Airport Park in Lewiston. Cost is $15 and registration is being accepted at the Lewiston Parks and Recreation office, 1424 Main St.
APRIL 29
LADIES ROCKCHUCK GOLF TOURNAMENT — The Lewiston Golf and Country Club will be conducting a two-person, two-day Rockchuck golf tournament May 1-2. Cost is $125 for members and $135 for nonmembers. The first day is best ball and the second day is Chapman. For more information, call the course at (208) 743-2801.
APRIL 30
SERIES NATIONAL ANTHEM TRYOUTS — The Lewis-Clark State College athletic department has scheduled individual auditions for national anthem soloists and musicians to perform during the 64th annual Avista NAIA World Series, which takes place May 28-June 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 30 at Harris Field. This year, because of COVID protocols for physical distancing, only soloist performers, singers or those using a musical instrument, will be allowed to try out and used in the Series. For anyone attending the tryouts, all college protocols will be followed, which include the wearing of a face covering at all times unless performing. Series performers from previous years are encouraged to audition again. Performers do not need to register ahead of time, but must know the words to the U.S. national anthem and be able to sing or perform in front of as many as 5,000 people. In case of rain, the tryouts will move to the Activity Center. For more information or if someone is interested but can’t make the allotted time, please contact Bert Sahlberg at bhsahlberg@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2197, or Alisha Alexander at analexander@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2289.
MAY 1
TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME VIRTUAL AUCTION — The Lewis-Clark American Legion baseball teams will be conducting a virtual auction from 9 a.m. April 28 to 8:30 p.m. May 1. The goal is to reach $10,000 in donations to benefit the team. There will be several items up for bid. For more information, go to lclegionbaseball.maxgiving.bid/
MAY 3
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.
MAY 27
WOODEN NICKEL DRINKS AND DARTS GOLF SCRAMBLE — The second Wooden Nickel Drinks and Darts golf scramble will take place at 9 a.m. May 29 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Cost is $60 and includes lunch, a tee packet and cart. Prizes will be awarded for longest drive and putt. Teams can throw a dart at the turn to lower their score by three strokes, and there will be a raffle for other prizes that will benefirt Helping Hands Rescue. Deadline to register is May 27. For more information, email Danny at dcweiss@outlook.com.
MAY 30
JUST FOR THE HILL OF IT BIKE RIDE — The Just For The Hill of It bike ride, a benefit for Hospice at Syringe Hospital will take place at 9 a.m. June 5 at Hammer Creek in Whitebird. It’s a 13-mile gradual hill climb of around 2,200 feet up Old Highway 95 and will switch back to a summit of 3,800 feet. There will be a no-charge lunch at the conclusion of the event. There also will be water stops and snacks. Cost is $25 before May 30, with a T-shirt. Cost is $30 after. For more information or to pre-register, call Cindy or Tara at (208) 983-8550. Registration forms also are available at 35 bike shops in the area.