DECEMBER 27
LCSC WINTER PITCHING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball coaching staff will conduct a pitching camp, for players ages 5-11, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at the program’s indoor facility. The player will have the opportunity to work with LCSC staff and players on pitching mechanics. Players will go through the same routine as the college players do, working not only on throwing, but approach, mentality, intent and pitch development. There is a limited number of spots available. Cost is $100. You can register online at lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx. For more information, contact Allen Balmer at (208) 717-7058 or arbalmer@lcsc.edu.
DECEMBER 28
LCSC WINTER HITTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball coaching staff will conduct a pair of hitting camps, for players ages 5-18, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30 at the program’s indoor facility. The camp for players ages 5-11 will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. each day, and the camp for players ages 12-18 will take place from noon to 2 p.m. each day. The player will have the opportunity to work with LCSC staff and players on swing mechanics. Players will go through the same routine as the college players do, working not only on the swing, but approach, intent and pitch recognition. There is a limited number of spots available. Cost for players ages 5-11 is $75 and cost for players ages 12-18 is $100. You can register online at lcwarriors.com/sports/2022/11/29/camp-registration.aspx. For more information, contact Allen Balmer at (208) 717-7058 or arbalmer@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 1
AAU SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — The Lewis-Clark State athletic department will be hosting the AAU Snake River Shootout for boys and girls basketball teams in grades 1-8 on four different weekends this winter. The tournaments take place Jan. 27-29, Feb. 10-12 and March 3-5. Cost is $300 per team, with a four-game guarantee. For more information or to register for any of the tournaments, email Dante Frattini at dgfrattini@lcsc.edu.