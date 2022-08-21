Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
AUGUST 22
KYRO YOUTH FOOTBALL AND CHEERLEADING SIGNUPS — Signups for KYRO youth football and cheerleading will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Clearwater Valley High School’s foyer. Football practices will begin Wednesday and the season finishes in mid-October. Teams practice four days per week at Clearwater Valley High School. Games will be played against teams from Kamiah, Grangeville, Orofino and Cottonwood. Cost for players in third and fourth grade tackle football, as well as fifth and sixth grade tackle football, is $75. Cost for cheerleaders is $50 and includes pom poms. Volunteers also are needed to run the clock, be a part of the chain gang and other positions. For more information, go to the group’s Facebook page at GoKYRO.
AUGUST 25
SENIOR TENNIS CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center is offering tennis clinics for players ages 60 and over from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rackets and balls will be provided if necessary. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
AUGUST 26
WARRIOR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION GOLF CLASSIC — The 16th Warrior Athletic Association Golf Classic, using a four-person scramble format, will take place with a shotgun start at noon Aug. 28 at Lewiston Golf and Country Club. Cost is $150 per person and registration begins at 11 a.m. Registration includes green fees, lunch, dinner, tee prize and other goodies. Raffles and games will be played on the course. Entry fees do not include a golf cart. Deadline to enter is Friday. Contact the Pro Shop to reserve a cart at 208-746-2801. To register online, visit https://lcwarriors.com/sports/2016/3/11/warrior-golf-classic.aspx
WSU BASEBALL PROSPECT CAMP — The Washington State baseball coaching staff will conduct a prospect camp for high school and junior college players from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at Bailey-Brayton Field. Campers are asked to bring a bat, glove, helmet, shoes/cleats, catcher’s gear (for catcher’s only) and baseball pants. Campers will be provided a T-shirt. Schools in attendance include Spokane Falls Community College, Lewis-Clark State, Lower Columbia Community College, Central Washington and Whitman College. Cost is $150 for pitchers only and $200 for all other players. All campers are responsible for their own housing/hotel, and lunch will not be provided during the camp. For more information and to register, go to https://wsubaseballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
FAZZARRI’S TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The 32nd Fazzarri’s Tennis Tournament will take place during three weekends in late August and early September at the Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center. A tournament for adults is Friday-Aug. 28 and an open division for advanced players takes place Sept. 2-5. For more information or to register, go to lcsc.edu/tennis-center.
AUGUST 31
FOOTBALL OFFICIALS NEEDED IN WASHINGTON — The Southeastern Washington Football Officials Association is in search of those who would be interested in officiating junior high/middle school and high school football games in an area stretching from Pomeroy to LaCrosse. The first orientation and training meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Health Sciences Room at Pullman High School. Another meeting also will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Pullman. A stipend to offset the cost of a uniform is available. For more information, contact assigning secretary Karl M. Johanson at (509) 330-1880 or karlmjohanson@gmail.com.
SEPTEMBER 10
JENIFER CHEERLEADERS TO HOST KIDS CAMP — The Jenifer Middle School cheerleaders will conduct a youth cheerleading camp for kids ages 4-12 from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the middle school. The campers will learn basics such as jumps and motions and will put together a short routine to perform at halftime of the Sept. 13 Jenifer football game. Cost is $35 and includes instruction, a T-shirt, bow and snack. All proceeds will benefit the cheerleading team. For more information or to register, email Jenifermscheer@gmail.com.
OCTOBER 14
WSU BASEBALL SHOWCASE CAMP — The Washington State baseball coaching staff will conduct a showcase camp for high school and junior college players from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Bailey-Brayton Field. Campers are asked to bring a bat, glove, helmet, shoes/cleats, catcher’s gear (for catcher’s only) and baseball pants. Campers will go through a pro-style workout including running the 60, defensive evaluation at primary position, and batting practice. Camp is designed to further develop each player’s skills and learn from the entire Washington State coaching staff. No live game is included in this one day showcase camp. Cost is $125 for pitchers only and $150 for position players only and $175 for two-way players. All campers are responsible for their own housing/hotel, and lunch will not be provided during the camp. Campers can get add-ons for an additional purchase. For more information and to register, go to https://wsubaseballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT