All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
SEPTEMBER 10
CLARKSTON, LEWISTON ALUMNI GIRLS’ SOCCER GAME — An alumni game between former players for the Clarkston and Lewiston girls’ soccer teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Clarkston High School, after the scheduled high school game between the two teams. A social event will take place after the alumni game. For more information or to sign up to play, email Richard Gayler at bootsnrods@gmail.com.
SEPTEMBER 11
RUN-WALK-MARCH — The Moscow Elks Lodge 249 will host a run-walk-march at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11, to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, at the Elks Golf Course. The First Responder’s Challenge 5K race starts the event. A 5K remembrance run-walk around the golf course takes place at 9 a.m. A march to downtown Moscow will start at 10 a.m., where a final ceremony will be at the Slice Taphouse. Registration is free, but a donation of $25 would be greatly appreciated. Proceeds will go toward the American Red Cross Disaster Services and Biomedical Services for our region. The American Red Cross on-site for those who would like to donate blood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to register, go to uidaho.edu/current-students/military-and-veteran-services/9-11-remembrance-march.
SEPTEMBER 19
LCSC MEN’S HOOPS JUNOR FALL LEAGUE AND CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will conduct its annual junior fall league and basketball camp for boys in grades 1-8 from 4 to 6 p.m. on four consecutive Sundays starting Sept. 19 at the Activity Center. Cost is $75. For more information or to register, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/mens-basketball-junior-warriors-fall-league
OCTOBER 2
WSU BASEBALL PROSPECT CAMP — The Washington State baseball coaching staff will conduct is prospect camp players entering grades 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Bailey-Brayton Field. There will be a pro-style workout, with offensive, defensive instruction and evaulation. There will be a hitting presentation from coach Brian Green, a pitching presentation from assistant Anthony Claggett, a recruiting presentation from recruiting coordinator Terry Davis, and a strength and conditioning presentation from strength and conditioning coach Monty Matthews. There also will be a live, simulated game, Trackman data reports sent to all players and tours of the Back to Omaha facility and the campus. Cost is $150. For more information, go to wsubaseballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/product/42430