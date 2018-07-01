Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off at the Tribune office, mailed, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
JULY 5-8
Elevate basketball camp - This third-year camp will be July 5-8 at Clarkston Wesleyan church and is open to children aged 6-14. The camp is free. To register, visit clarkstonwesleyan.com.
July 8-11
COUGAR VOLLEYBALL INDIVIDUAL SKILLS CAMP - The Washington State volleyball team will stage an individual skills camp for boys and girls entering grades 7-12 on July 8-11. Campers at the Individual All-Skills Camp pay $395 for overnight accommodations and meals, while commuters with meals (two lunches and three dinners) pay $345 and commuters with no meals pay $275. Registration is online at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/camps/.
JUly 9-11
L-C women's basketball junior camp - The Lewis-Clark State women's basketball team will put on a camp for girls in grades 3-6 from July 9-11 at the Activity Center. Each day, the camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $75. For more information, contact L-C coach Brian Orr at (208) 792-2274 or rborr@lcsc.edu.
July 9-13
COUGAR SOCCER DAY CAMPS - The Washington State soccer team will stage a day camp for boys and girls July 9-13. The cost for a half day, which is for kids ages 5-7, is $125. That camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost for a full day, which is for kids ages 8-14, is $250. That camp will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is available online at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/SoccerCamps/DayCamp.asp.
July 10
Bengal boys' basketball summer league - The Lewiston boys' basketball team will hold a summer league for incoming 8th-10th grade boys. Cost is $20 per individual, with the league running on July 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 5-9 p.m. For more information, contact Jayson Ulrich at jaulrich@lcsc.edu or (208) 790-6307.
July 11-14
COUGAR VOLLEYBALL TEAM CAMP - The Washington State volleyball team will stage a team camp July 11-14 for both high school varsity and JV teams. Teams wanting to stay overnight with WSU camp staff on campus will register at $335 per player, while teams able to commute will register at $275 per player. Registration is online at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/camps/.
JULY 12
FLIP FLOPS AND LEMON DROPS WAA FUNDRAISER - Lewis-Clark State's annual Flip Flops and Lemon Drops Warrior Athletic Association fundraiser is scheduled for July 12 . The event is July 12 at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. The event begins with a social and silent auction from 5-7 p.m., which is followed by the Flip Flop Contest from 6-7:30 p.m. with the evening wrapping up with the raffle, awards and live auction. Tickets are $40 per person and are available by calling (208) 792-2471.
July 13-14
COUGAR VOLLEYBALL TEAM TOURNAMENT - The Washington State volleyball team will stage a high school team tournament July 13-14. There is a nine-player minimum. Cost for overnight is $125 per player and commuters pay $75 per player. Registration is online at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/camps/.
JULY 15
TWO-PERSON CHAPMAN COMPETITION - The Bryden Canyon Golf Association will hold a two-person Chapman tournament July 15, with tee times scheduled for 7:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30, while additional side games are $5. For more information, contact Doug Bennett at (208) 746-0863.
Burto game - This year's Josh "Burto" Burton memorial baseball game will be held July 15th at 6 pm at Harris Field. The current L-C Twins Legion team will take on the LC Alumni. If you would like to play in this game as an alumnus, go to www.burtogame.blogspot.com to sign up. At this site, you are also able to order this year's commemorative T-shirt and/or get tickets for the game. Those with questions may call Bruce Burton at (208) 791-9624.
July 15-17
COUGAR SOCCER JR. ELITE RESIDENTIAL CAMP - The Washington State soccer team will stage a camp July 15-17 at the Lower Soccer Field. This is open to boys and girls in grades 4-8. Cost is $275 per player; teams with 10 players or more will get a reduction of $30 per player. Registration is available online at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/SoccerCamps/JrEliteCamp.asp.
July 21-24
COUGAR SOCCER ELITE RESIDENTIAL CAMP - The Washington State soccer team will stage a camp July 15-17 at the Lower Soccer Field. This is open to girls in grades 9-12. Cost is $435 per player; teams with 10 players or more will get a reduction of $40 per player. Registration is available at http://www.athletics.wsu.edu/SoccerCamps/EliteCamp.asp.
July 26
LEWISTON HIGH BOYS' SOCCER SUMMER TRAINING SESSIONS - The Lewiston High boys' soccer program has scheduled training sessions throughout the summer at Walker Field. The sessions will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Walker Field. The dates of the sessions are June 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28, and July 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. For more information, contact coach Jim Hill at (208) 750-6559 or soccerrider@msn.com. The Bengals' tryouts are scheduled Aug. 6-8 at Walker Field from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. each day.
JULY 28
Pullman Hardhat Classic Golf Tournament - Washington State University will hold the annual Pullman Hardhat Classic Golf Tournament on July 28 at Palouse Ridge Golf Club. The cost is $135 per participant, which includes 18 holes, cart rental, a bucket of practice balls, a hat and a buffet lunch. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. For more information, visit www.hardhatclassic.wsu.edu.
August 19
THREE-CLUB INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT - The Bryden Canyon Golf Association will hold a three-club individual tournament on Aug. 19, with tee times scheduled for 7:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30, while additional side games are $5. For more information, contact Doug Bennett at (208) 746-0863.
September 22
TWO-PERSON SCRAMBLE - The Bryden Canyon Golf Association will hold a two-person scramble Sept. 22 with tee times scheduled for 7:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30, and additional side games are $5. For more information, contact Doug Bennett at (208) 746-0863.
October 7
CLOSING DAY TOURNAMENT - The Bryden Canyon Golf Association will hold a closing day individual tournament on Oct. 7. Breakfast is scheduled for 7 a.m. and tee times will begin at 8 a.m. The entry fee is $30, while additional side games are $5. For more information, contact Doug Bennett at (208) 746-0863.