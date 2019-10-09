Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
OCTOBER 10
SPORT LEADERSHIP LECTURE SERIES — Discussions on various aspects of sports ranging from leadership to internships highlight the seventh annual Dr. Bob Frederick Sport Leadership Lecture Series, which will begin Thursday at Lewis-Clark State College. In all, there are 13 presentations across seven days scheduled at various campus locations. All presentations are free and open to the public. Among the presenters this year are Dr. Cynthia Pemberton, president at L-C State; Matt Dacey, a national staff instructor with the United States Soccer Federation; Austin Johnson, L-C State men’s basketball coach; Chris Rubio, nationally renowned long-snapping coach; Ron Slaymaker, former longtime men’s basketball coach at Emporia State, and Christine Bolger, associate director for coaching education with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. The full presentation schedule can be found online at drbobleadership.com. For more information on the series, contact event organizer Pete Van Mullem at pwvanmullem@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2467.
OCTOBER 13
SNAKE RIVER VOLLEYBALL CLUB — Informational meetings for girls in grades 4-12 who are interested in playing for the Snake River Volleyball Club will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14. Location and details can be found at srjvolleyball.com and on the Snake River Juniors Volleyball Club’s Facebook page.
OCTOBER 16
WRESTLING RULES CLINIC — The District 2 wrestling rules clinic will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Lewiston High School. Coaches and officials are encouraged to attend. For more information, call George Germer at (208) 882-2341.
NOVEMBER 2
DOC SEARS 5K RUN — The Doc Sears 5K run will take place at 9 a.m. on the LCSC Cross Country Trail. The event is free to the public, but there will be a cost if you want a T-shirt. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 16
17TH BATTLE BASKETBALL JAMBOREE — The 17th annual Battle Basketball Jamboree, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Nov. 23. Cost is $150 with a minimum of three shortened games. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.