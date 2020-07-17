JULY 20
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will conduct individual and two-player training sessions from Monday through Friday from July 12-Aug. 21 for juniors and adults. To schedule a session, call or text (208) 305-3664 or email kfong@lcsc.edu.
AUGUST 22
FOOTBALL DAY CAMPS — The Air It Out Football Academy is working with quarterbacks and receivers of all ages this summer. The camp teaches quarterbacks and receivers how to improve their offensive skills, elevate their player performance, and compete successfully at each level of the game. The camp offers small group sessions throughout the summer and will be hosting a camp from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22. For more information, call Gene Straughan at (509) 432-5535 or go to airitoutfootballacademy.com.