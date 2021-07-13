JULY 15
FLIP FLOPS & LEMON DROPS — The 11th annual Flip Flops & Lemon Drops women’s social fundraiser, sponsored by the Warrior Athletic Association, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. The event will feature a social, a silent auction, dinner, a flip flop shoe decorating content and a live auction that begins at 7:30 p.m. and will include wine tours, concert tickets and more. Prizes will be awarded for best decorated flip flops. Tickets are $40 each and includes two beverages and dinner. A table for eight can be reserved for $370. Tickets can be purchased at events.handbid.com/auctions/flip-flops-and-lemon-drops-2021. For more information or to donate, call (208) 792-2471.
WESTERN ZONE TRAPSHOOTING — Entries are being accepted for the Western Zone Shoot on July 16-18 at Colton Gun Club. The competition begins at 9 a.m. each day, with handicapping slated for 8 a.m. Classes are AA, A, B, C and D. For more information, call Roger at (208) 305-3072.
JULY 16
WSU SOCCER SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will be conducting a senior elite camp for players entering grades 9-12 on July 17 and 18. It is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills. Cost is $195 and includes a T-shirt. Meals and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com.
JULY 20
LEWISTON GIRLS’ SOCCER KIDS CAMP — The Lewiston girls’ soccer coaching staff will be conducting its annual kids camp for players ages 4-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 20-22 at Walker Field. Cost is $15 per day and includes a T-shirt. Registration is on-site.
JULY 23
WSU SOCCER JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will be conducting a junior elite camp for players entering grades 5-8 on July 24 and 25. It is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills. Cost is $195 and includes a T-shirt. Meals and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols.
For more information or to register, go to wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com.
PASSING LEAGUE TOURNAMENT — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley are hosting a high school/middle school football passing league tournament, sponsored by Happy Day Restaurants, on July 24. Teams will be guaranteed three games, and cost is $200 per team (or $150 if registering two teams in the same division). For more information or to register, email Scott McClure at smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
JULY 31
CLEARWATER VALLEY 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — Clearwater Valley will conduct a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for players in fourth grade through adult at 9 a.m. at the high school. It is a double-elimination tournament, with games lasting either 20 minutes or first team to 20 points. Teams can have a maximum of four players and can only play on one team. Cost is $70 before July 20 and $80 after. Proceeds will benefit the CB boys’ youth basketball program. For more information, email alanaandmike@hotmail.com
SEPTEMBER 9
CLARKSTON, LEWISTON ALUMNI GIRLS’ SOCCER GAME — An alumni game between former players for the Clarkston and Lewiston girls’ soccer teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Clarkston High School, after the scheduled high school game between the two teams. A social event will take place after the alumni game. For more information or to sign up to play, email Richard Gayler at bootsnrods@gmail.com.