Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
APRIL 9
WARRIOR ATHLETIC WEEK OF GIVING — The Warrior Athletic Association is conducting a week of giving to help support more than 200 student-athletes at Lewis-Clark State. The highlight of the week is the virtual Wake Up With the Warrior event, which will be at 7:30 a.m. Friday and can be viewed online at lcwarriors.com. To make a donation to the athletic department or a particular sport, visit donate.lcsc.edu.
SEAPORT RIVER RUN — The 43rd Seaport River Run will take place virtually this year from April 17-25. Contestants can participate in a 3.1-mile or 6.2-mile event. Cost is $15 with no T-shirt, $20 with a T-shirt and $25 with a Dry Fit T-shirt. Deadline to register is Friday. You can register online at raceentry.com, or pick up an entry form at the Lewiston Parks and Recreation.
APRIL 13
COUPLES GOLF LEAGUE — Red Wolf Golf Club will be starting a couples league that takes place bi-weekly on Tuesdays beginning April 13 through July 20. Cost is $60 per team. For more information or to sign up, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
APRIL 19
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 29
LADIES ROCKCHUCK GOLF TOURNAMENT — The Lewiston Golf and Country Club will be conducting a two-person, two-day Rockchuck golf tournament May 1-2. Cost is $125 for members and $135 for nonmembers. The first day is best ball and the second day is Chapman. For more information, call the course at (208) 743-2801.
MAY 30
JUST FOR THE HILL OF IT BIKE RIDE — The Just For The Hill of It bike ride, a benefit for Hospice at Syringe Hospital will take place at 9 a.m. June 5 at Hammer Creek in Whitebird. It’s a 13-mile gradual hill climb of around 2,200 feet up Old Highway 95 and will switch back to a summit of 3,800 feet. There will be a no-charge lunch at the conclusion of the event. There also will be water stops and snacks. Cost is $25 before May 30, with a T-shirt. Cost is $30 after. For more information or to pre-register, call Cindy or Tara at (208) 983-8550. Registration forms also are available at 35 bike shops in the area.