All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
JULY 30
CASA GOLF SCRAMBLE — The second Court Appointed Special Advocates golf scramble will take place with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $100 per person or $400 per team. Deadline to register is 4 p.m. Friday. For more information or to register, contact (208) 746-3378 or district2casa.com.
JULY 31
CLEARWATER VALLEY 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — Clearwater Valley will conduct a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for players in fourth grade through adult at 9 a.m. Saturday at the high school. It is a double-elimination tournament, with games lasting either 20 minutes or first team to 20 points. Teams can have a maximum of four players and can only play on one team. Cost is $80. Proceeds will benefit the CB boys’ youth basketball program. For more information, email alanaandmike@hotmail.com.
AUGUST 3
FOOTBALL OFFICIALS CLINIC — The Idaho High School Activities Association and the District II officials association will be conducting a clinic for new and returning football officials at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewiston High School. Referees are needed to officiate every level of football, from junior high to the varsity level. New officials can earn $60 or more per game and the amount earned is dependent on the officials’ availability. New officials will receive a full instructional program. You can reigster to become an official at idhsaa.org. For more information, contact Corky Fazio at (208) 791-6433 or bcfazio@q.com.
FALL SPORTS OFFICIATING CLINICS — The Idaho High School Activities Association and District II officials assocation will be conducting a clinic for new and returning officials in the fall sports/activities of soccer, volleyball, cheer and dance at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewiston High School. Clinicians will be Owen Vassell (soccer), Kally McFee (volleyball), Heidi Hagen (cheer) and Katie Ball (dance).
AUGUST 4
KYRO YOUTH FALL SIGNUPS — The Kooskia Youth Recreation Organization will conduct its youth football and cheerleading signups from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Clearwater Valley High School library. Programs offered is tackle football for grades 3-4, 5-6 and cheerleading for those in kindergarten through sixth grade. Cost is $50 for cheerleading and includes pom-poms, and $75 for football. For more information or to volunteer to help, go to facebook.com/gokyro
AUGUST 5
LC VALLEY DOWN AND DIRTY MUD RUN — The LC Valley Down and Dirty Mud Run will take place at 8 a.m. Aug 21 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. The event is part cross country run, part obstacle course for all ages. Runners can test their skills on 14 obstacles on a 2.8-mile or 4-mile course. There also is a mini-mudder course for children. Cost is $49 for the two longer course, and $24 for the mini-mudder. The proceeds will benefit local charities. To guarantee a T-shirt, medal and other items, participants must register by Aug. 5. You still can register after that, up to the day of the race. For more information, go to lcvdownanddirty.com.
AUGUST 6
LCSC MEN’S BASKETBALL DOLLAR AUCTION — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will conduct its annual Dollar Auction fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. During the dollar auction, a person with his or her back to the audience will set a pre-determined amount of time that an auction item is up for bid. The time, which will be accompanied by music, will range from 20 to 90 seconds. Each table will have a runner who will have a table number sign in his or her hands. When an item goes up for bid, anyone at the table wanting to bid on the item will hold up a dollar bill. A runner will then hold up the table number, which the auctioneer will call out. When the number is called, the runner will take a dollar bill from a bidder and then quickly move to the next bidder at the table. The auctioneer will call off numbers quickly to allow dollar bills to be gathered. When the music stops, the person who held up the last dollar bill collected by a runner when time expires wins the item up for bid. Cost is $45 and includes dinner and complimentary beer, wine or soda. Tickets can be purchased at events.handbid.com/auctions/lc-state-mens-basketball-dollar-auction
AUGUST 7
BALD MOUNTAIN TRIATHLON — The second Bald Mountain Triathlon will take place at 8 a.m. Aug. 8. Because of the recent wildfires, the organization has changed the course. The event will take place at Deyo Reservoir outside of Weippe, and begins with a 300-yard swim at the reservoir, then a 13-mile bike ride and a 2.2-mile run around the reservoir. Cost is $20, with an option of a team of two to three participants of any age and gender for $50. Participants will receive a T-shirt and a goody bag. Deadline to enter is 6 p.m. Aug. 7. For more information, call Ann Lima at (612) 360-4122 or Chris Allen at (208) 827-0845. To register, go to active.com/pierce-id/triathlon/races/bald-mountain-triathlon-2021
AUGUST 20
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS HOT AUGUST HOOPS TOURNEY — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Lewis Clark Valley will be conducting its Hot August Hoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament, for teams in third grade through adult, on Aug. 28. Registration for the event begins Tuesday. Cost is $150 per team, with the deadline to enter Aug. 20. Teams in grades 3-12 must register at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave., from 1:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays. Adult teams can register online at poweroftheclub.org/athletcs. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
AUGUST 25
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS FALL SPORTS REGISTRATION — Registration for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley flag football and fall soccer league begins Tuesday. League games begin Sept. 18 and continue through Oct. 30. Cost is $60 for soccer and $80 for flag football. All registration fees include a $25 annual Club membership, which runs August-May. Registation for fall sports closes Aug. 25, but there will be a one-week late registration period from Aug. 25-Sept. 1 and will include a $15 late fee. Registrations can be submitted online at poweroftheclub.org/athletics or at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays. Discounted-fee registrations must be completed at the club. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
SEPTEMBER 10
CLARKSTON, LEWISTON ALUMNI GIRLS’ SOCCER GAME — An alumni game between former players for the Clarkston and Lewiston girls’ soccer teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Clarkston High School, after the scheduled high school game between the two teams. A social event will take place after the alumni game. For more information or to sign up to play, email Richard Gayler at bootsnrods@gmail.com.