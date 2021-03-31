Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
APRIL 12
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.
MAY 30
JUST FOR THE HILL OF IT BIKE RIDE — The Just For The Hill of It bike ride, a benefit for Hospice at Syringe Hospital will take place at 9 a.m. June 5 at Hammer Creek in Whitebird. It’s a 13-mile gradual hill climb of around 2,200 feet up Old Highway 95 and will switch back to a summit of 3,800 feet. There will be a no-charge lunch at the conclusion of the event. There also will be water stops and snacks. Cost is $25 before May 30, with a T-shirt. Cost is $30 after. For more information or to pre-register, call Cindy or Tara at (208) 983-8550. Registration forms also are available at 35 bike shops in the area.