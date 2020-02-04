FEBRUARY 5
LC VALLEY IDAHO VANDAL BOOSTERS MEETING — The LC Valley Idaho Vandal Boosters Scholarship Fund will conduct a general business meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the restaurant at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. Some topics of discussion will include RV parking for football games, revision to national board bylaws and changing of banking institution. For more information, email meaboatman@msn.com.
FEBRUARY 9
LCSC TRACK CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff has announced its annual winter clinics that will take place at Vollmer Bowl. The clincs are: hurdles clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 9), high jump and pole vault clinic (2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 16) and a relays clinic (2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 23). The clinics are for athletes 10 and older and cost is $20 per clinic. For more information, go to lcwarriors.com and click on the youth camps and events tab, or contact Cyrus Hall at (208) 792-2520 or cbhall@lcsc.edu.
FEBRUARY 10
LCSC OFFERING TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will be offering tennis lessons six days per week from Jan. 21 through the end of April. Schedule is beginning juniors on Mondays, adults on Tuesdays, high school varsity players on Wednesdays, intermediate and high school junior varsity players on Thursdays, serving techniques on Fridays and all high school players on Saturdays. Cost is $6 per hour for juniors and $10 per hour for adults. For more information, contact Jeanne at (208) 792-2309 or helbling@lcsc.edu.
FEBRUARY 26
GRANGEVILLE YOUTH TOURNAMENT — The Grangeville boys’ basketball youth tournament will take place March 6-7 for players in grades 4-8. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26. For more information, contact Pat Sullivan at sullivanp@sd244.org.
MARCH 6
ASOTIN HARDWOOD CLASSIC — The fifth annual Asotin Hardwood Classic, for boys and girls basketball players in grades 4-8, will take place March 13-15. Cost is $200 and the deadline to enter is March 6. For more information, contact Jennifer Nicholas via text at (509) 254-3323 or wesandjenfamily@hotmail.com.
MARCH 13
BATTLE BASKETBALL TOURNEY — The Battle Basketball Tourney, for boys and girls in grades 4-12, will take place March 20-22. Cost is $220 with a four-game minimum. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-11556 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
MARCH 27
SNAKE RIVER TRIATHLON — This two-day triathlon will begin March 27 with a 500-yard swim at the Asotin County Aquatic Center. The bike and running portions will take place the next day at Hells Gate State Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
APRIL 17
TWILIGHT 5K — The Twilight 5K will take place at 7 p.m. April 17 at Kiwanis Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.