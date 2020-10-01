OCTOBER 3
OKTOBERFEST GOLF OUTING — The Lewiston Golf & Country Club will conduct its annual Oktoberfest golf outing Saturday and Sunday. The event is flighted and will have optional net and gross skins games for $20 per day. Cost to enter is $120 for members and $140 for nonmembers, and includes a tee prize, range balls and dinner after Saturday’s round. There will be a minimum $10,000 payout if there are 40 teams entered. For more information or to enter, call (208) 746-2801 ext. 1.
LC TITANS TRYOUTS — The LC Titans 13U travel baseball team will be conducting tryouts for the 2021 spring season at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Airport Park. The age cutoff is May 1, 2007. Walk-ups are welcome. For more information, text (208) 791-5826.