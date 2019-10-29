Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
OCTOBER 31
LCSC BASEBALL FRUIT FUNDRAISER — The Lewis-Clark State Baseball team will be selling boxes of Sunkist navel California oranges and Washington red fuji apples to help fund the program through scholarships, travel, facility improvement and the ability to provide the best equipment for the players through the 2020 season. Cost is $26 per box. Customers don’t have to buy fruit but can make a donation to the program as well. All orders must be submitted before Oct. 31. Please make checks payable to LCSC Baseball. The team will receive the orders Nov. 13-15, then will begin personally delivering each box to customers’ front doors. For more information, contact coach Jake Taylor at (208) 792-2272 or jctaylor@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 2
DOC SEARS 5K RUN — The Doc Sears 5K run will take place at 9 a.m. on the LCSC Cross Country Trail. The event is free to the public, but there will be a cost if you want a T-shirt. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
NOVEMBER 8
17TH BATTLE BASKETBALL JAMBOREE — The 17th annual Battle Basketball Jamboree, for boys and girls in grades 4-8, will take place Nov. 16. Cost is $150 with a minimum of three shortened games. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-1156 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
DECEMBER 23
SOUTHERN IDAHO BASEBALL CAMP — The 36th Southern Idaho Baseball Camp will take place Dec. 27-29 at the College of Southern Idaho for players ages 10-18. There is expert coaching in pitching, hitting, fielding and catching. Cost is $225 for a returning camper or $250 for a new camper. Group rates also are available. Deadline to register is Dec. 23. For more information, contact Boomer Walker at (208) 308-4024 or Bwalker@csi.edu, or Jim Walker at (208) 308-4025 or walkman@pmt.org. You also can find out more information on the camp at www.csi.edu./athletics/baseball.htm.