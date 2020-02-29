FEBRUARY 29
LEWISTON BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT GAME — The Lewiston High School boys basketball team will host a Class 5A state play-in game against Lake City at 3 p.m. today at Booth Hall. Cost is $4 for students/seniors and $6. It will be the final home game at the facitily before the school moves into its new building in the fall.
POLAR BEAR OPEN — This year’s Polar Bear Open will take place with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. today at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Entry fee is $40, or $30 for Bryden Canyon Gold Association members. For more information, call (208) 746-0683 or stop by the Pro Shop.
MARCH 2
LCSC OFFERING TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center is offering tennis lessons six days per week from Jan. 21 through the end of April. Schedule is beginning juniors on Mondays, adults on Tuesdays, high school varsity players on Wednesdays, intermediate and high school junior varsity players on Thursdays, serving techniques on Fridays and all high school players on Saturdays. Cost is $6 per hour for juniors and $10 per hour for adults. For more information, contact Jeanne at (208) 792-2309 or helbling@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 6
ASOTIN HARDWOOD DEADLINE — The fifth annual Asotin Hardwood Classic, for boys’ and girls’ basketball players in grades 4-8, will take place March 13-15. Cost is $200 and the deadline to enter is March 6. For more information, contact Jennifer Nicholas via text at (509) 254-3323 or wesandjenfamily@hotmail.com.
MARCH 12
WAKE UP WITH THE WARRIORS — The ninth annual Warrior Athletic Association’s Wake Up with the Warriors scholarship fundraising breakfast will be at 7 a.m. March 12 at the Activity Center. The breakfast serves as the fundraiser for the school’s student-athletes. Student-athletes and coaches from the school’s 12 athletics teams will attend. Phil and Marilyn Stonebraker will be honored with the Lifetime Warrior award during the event. The program also will fearture a video presentation on Seth and Brittaney (Niebergall Brown), baseball and basketball alums, respectively. For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact Kristina Keener at (208) 792-2471 or kkkeener@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 13
BATTLE BASKETBALL TOURNEY — The Battle Basketball Tourney, for boys and girls in grades 4-12, will take place March 20-22. Cost is $220 with a four-game minimum. For more information, go to battlebasketball.biz or contact Holley White at (208) 746-11556 or hwhite6162@msn.com.
MARCH 27
SNAKE RIVER TRIATHLON — This two-day triathlon will begin March 27 with a 500-yard swim at the Asotin County Aquatic Center. The bike and running portions will take place the next day at Hells Gate State Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 31
LCSC ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME NOMINATIONS – The deadline for nominations for the 2021 Lewis-Clark State College Athletic Hall of Fame is March 31. The nominee categories are athlete, coach, team, athletic staff member, and special contributor. To see the nomination requirements and the form, go to lcwarriors.com/sb_output.aspx?form=5. The form can be filled out and submitted online or printed, filled out and returned to the LC Athletic Department located inside the Activity Center. For more information on the nominations contact Allison Beck at (208) 792-2492 or ambeck@lcsc.edu. The 2021 Hall of Fame induction will be April 24 at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Event Center.
APRIL 17
TWILIGHT 5K — The Twilight 5K will take place at 7 p.m. April 17 at Kiwanis Park. Online registration is at www.raceentry.com. For more information, contact Mike Collins at (208) 792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.