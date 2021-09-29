Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
SEPTEMBER 29
LEWIS-CLARK HALF MARATHON — The Seaport Striders will host the 23rd annual Lewis-Clark Half Marathon, 5K and Kids Run at 9 a.m. Oct. 16 at Granite Lake Park, 848 Port Way, Clarkston. Awards will be given to the top three male and female, age-group ribbons and medals for half marathon finishers. Cost is $15 for the run or $30 with a T-shirt if you register by Wednesday. Cost goes up $5 if you register after that date. Seaport Striders members receive a $2 discount. You can download an entry form at http://seaportstriders.com/events/lewis-clark-half-marathon-5k-2021/ and mail it with a check payable to Seaport Striders, P.O Box 20, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. No refunds will be given. For more information, email RD@RomneyH.com.
SEPTEMBER 30
LCSC BASEBALL FALL FUNDRAISER — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team will be conducting its fall raffle fundraiser for a chance to win a DLX Pellet Grill and half a side of beef. Tickets can be purchased through Thursday for $20 each by going to events.handbid.com/auctions/lc-state-baseball-fall-fundraiser-raffle. All of the proceeds will benefit the baseball program to help fund scholarships, travel expenses facility improvements and equipment purchases. The drawing will be Friday and the winner will be contacted. For more information, call Jake Taylor at (208) 792-2272 or Allen Balmer at (208) 792-2279.
OCTOBER 3
LCSC FREE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL CLINIC — The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff will conduct a free basketball clinic for girls in grades 1-8 fro 9 to 11 a.m. at the Activity Center. Registration takes place at 8:30 a.m.. Please bring your own basketball and water bottle. The clinic, which will be run by LCSC playerfs, will be focused on fundamental skill development and having fun. For more information, email rborr@lcsc.edu or call (208) 792-2155.
OCTOBER 9
FREE BASKETBALL CAMP — A free basketball camp for boys and girls in grades 6-12 will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, 1724 East F St., Moscow. There is no cost to attend. For more information, go to eventbrite.com/e/free-fundamentals-academy-basketball-camp-tickets-178923413747 or email Mario Adams at AFAcoaching14@gmail.com.
OCTOBER 23
FUTURE WARRIOR FALL PROSPECT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball program will conduct its Future Warrior Fall Prospect Camp for high school and junior college players from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Harris Field. All campers will receive a T-shirt, evaluation sheet and an LCSC baseball information packet. Check is is 30 minutes before the start of each camp. Cost is $100. For more information, contact Anthony Balderas at (760) 310-2064 or baldy14@gmail.com, or Darren Trainor at (209) 620-3804 or dtrainor@lcmail.lcsc.edu.