All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
DECEMBER 11
WSU 3-ON-3 HOLIDAY SOCCER TOURNAMENT — The Washington State women's soccer coaching staff will conduct a 3-on-3 holiday tournament for players ages 6-18 on Saturday. Games consist of two 10-minute halves, with a halftime break of two minutes, or after either team scores 12 goals. Each team is guaranteed three games until the playoffs. To play in the tournament the cost is $160 per team of five or $40 per individual. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/product/53057
DECEMBER 22
BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS HOOPS CLINICS AND LEAGUES — Registration is underway for the 2022 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley basketball clinics and leagues. One-hour clinics for players in grades K-2 will take place Saturdays from Jan. 15-Feb. 19. League play runs Jan. 15-Feb. 26. Registration takes place through Dec. 15, with a late registration deadline through Dec. 22 that will cost an additional $15. Parents and guardians can register kids at the Lewiston or Clarkston clubs, or online at poweroftheclub.org/basketball-league/. For more information, contact Scott McClure at smcclure@poweroftheclub.org or (208) 746-2301 ext. 212.
DECEMBER 27
LCSC BASKETBALL CHRISTMAS CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men's and women's coaching staffs will be conducting a one-day Christmas camp for boys and girls in grades 1-8 from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Activity Center. Cost is $25 and registration begins at 2:30 p.m. For more information, contact Caelyn Orlandi at cborlandi@lcsc.edu or CJ Johnson at cjjohnson@lcsc.edu. You can download a registration form at https://files.constantcontact.com/5ef38867701/f77859a0-6b41-41f8-a3fa-52be31a5009a.pdf.
DECEMBER 29
LCSC WINTER HITTING CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball coaching staff will conduct a two-day hitting camp for players ages 5-18 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 29-30 at the hitting facility. Players will have the opportunity to work with Warrior players and the coaching staff on swing mechanics, approach, intent and pitch recognition. There are a limited number of spots available. The camp for players ages 5-11 costs $75 and will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m each day. The camp for players ages 12-18 costs $100 and will take place from noon to 2 p.m. each day. For more information, contact Allen Balmer at (208) 717-7058 or arbalmer@lcsc.edu.
JANUARY 15
WSU COLLEGE ID SOCCER CAMP — The Washington State women's soccer coaching staff will conduct a college ID camp for girls in grades 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at the practice bubble or Rogers Field, depending on the weather. The camps are designed to develop tactical and technical skills that are essential to making it to the next level. The staff will run a typical collegiate training session, including possession exercises, passing patterns, and shooting drills. Check-in time is 8 a.m. Cost of the camp is $160 and limited to the first 80 participants. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/product/53056
JANUARY 22
MOSCOW ELKS HOOP SHOOT — The Moscow Elks Lodge will conduct its annual Hoop Shoot for boys and girls ages 8-13 at 9 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center. Winners in each age division (8-9, 10-11, 12-13) will advance to the district final Jan. 29, which will be conducted by the Lewiston Lodge. There is no cost to participate. For more information, go to elks.org/hoopshoot.
FEBRUARY 11
SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — Lewis-Clark State College is hosting four different Snake River Shootout AAU basketball tournaments from Dec. 17-19, Jan. 7-9, Jan. 21-23 and Feb. 11-13. These AAU events are open to boys and girls teams in grades 3-8. Entry fee for each tournament $350 and each team is guaranteed at least four games. Deadline to enter is 10 days before the start of each event. To register, go to lcwarriors.com. For questions, contact Drew Choules at dchoules@lcsc.edu or (208) 861-6987.