OCTOBER 29
TRICK OR TREAT SCRAMBLE — Bryden Canyon Golf Course will conduct the 2020 Trick or Treat two-person scramble at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $40 per player. Deadline to enter is today. For more information, call (208) 746-0863.
NOVEMBER 2
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.