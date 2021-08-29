Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
AUGUST 30
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center will re-start its tennis lessons every day but Saturdays starting Monday. They will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays. Cost is $7 per hour. Mondays are for those in grades 1-6, Tuesdays are for adults of all skill levels, Wednesdays will be for high school varsity players, Thursdays are for those in grades 7-8 and high school junior varsity players, Fridays are open to all and Sundays are for high school varsity training. For more information or to register, email tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
AUGUST 31
FOOTBALL OFFICIALS NEEDED — The Southeastern Washington Football Officials Association is actively recruiting those interested in officiating junior high and high school football games. The final training meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Health Sciences Room of Pullman High School. For more information, call or text Karl M. Johanson at (509) 330-1880 (voice or text) or karlmjohanson@gmail.com.
SEPTEMBER 1
LABOR DAY COUPLES TOURNAMENT — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct its Labor Day couples tournament Friday through Sept. 5, with a shotgun start set for 9 a.m. Saturday and Sept. 5. Cost is $160 for members and reciprocal members. Deadline to enter is Wednesday. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS FALL SPORTS REGISTRATION — Registration for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley flag football and fall soccer league is underway. League games begin Sept. 18 and continue through Oct. 30. Cost is $60 for soccer and $80 for flag football. All registration fees include a $25 annual Club membership, which runs through May. A one-week late registration periodcontinues through Wednesday and will include a $15 late fee. Registrations can be submitted online at poweroftheclub.org/athletics or at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Discounted-fee registrations must be completed at the club. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
SEPTEMBER 10
CLARKSTON, LEWISTON ALUMNI GIRLS’ SOCCER GAME — An alumni game between former players for the Clarkston and Lewiston girls’ soccer teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Clarkston High School, after the scheduled high school game between the two teams. A social event will take place after the alumni game. For more information or to sign up to play, email Richard Gayler at bootsnrods@gmail.com.
SEPTEMBER 11
RUN-WALK-MARCH — The Moscow Elks Lodge 249 will host a run-walk-march at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11, to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, at the Elks Golf Course. The First Responder’s Challenge 5K race starts the event. A 5K remembrance run-walk around the golf course takes place at 9 a.m. A march to downtown Moscow will start at 10 a.m., where a final ceremony will be at the Slice Taphouse. Registration is free, but a donation of $25 would be greatly appreciated. Proceeds will go toward the American Red Cross Disaster Services and Biomedical Services for our region. The American Red Cross on-site for those who would like to donate blood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to register, go to uidaho.edu/current-students/military-and-veteran-services/9-11-remembrance-march.