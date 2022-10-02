Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
OCTOBER 6
HILLSIDE CHURCH GOLF SCRAMBLE — Hillside Church will conduct a four-person golf scramble at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Cost is $90 per person or $360 per team, and includes green fees, cart rental, continental breakfast, lunch, T-shirt and tee prize, with additional games for more prizes. There also will be a raffle during lunch. Other prizes include for longest drive, longest putt, KP, team KP, $10,000 hole-in-one, and cash prizes for winners. Deadline to enter has been extended to Thursday. All proceeds go to building a new gymnasium complex for the community and preschool class expansion. To register, go to hillsidelcv.com. For more information, call Sarah at (509) 295-3881.
SENIOR TENNIS CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center is offering tennis clinics for players ages 60 and over from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rackets and balls will be provided if necessary. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
OCTOBER 10
LCSC TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State tennis coaching staff will be conducting lessons for players of all ages and skills, from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lessons for players in grades 1-6 are Mondays, adults and high school varsity players on Tuesdays, high school varsity players on Wednesdays, players in grades 7 and 8 and junior varsity players on Thursdays, and everyone by reservation on Fridays. Cost for juniors is $14 per hour for individuals and $7 per hour as a group, and for adults is $20 per hour for individuals and $10 per hour as a group. For more information or to register, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
OCTOBER 14
WSU BASEBALL SHOWCASE CAMP — The Washington State baseball coaching staff will conduct a showcase camp for high school and junior college players from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at Bailey-Brayton Field. Campers are asked to bring a bat, glove, helmet, shoes/cleats, catcher's gear (for catchers only) and baseball pants. Campers will go through a pro-style workout including running the 60, defensive evaluation at primary position, and batting practice. Camp is designed to further develop each player's skills and learn from the entire Washington State coaching staff. No live game is included in this one day showcase camp. Cost is $125 for pitchers only and $150 for position players only and $175 for two-way players. All campers are responsible for their own housing/hotel, and lunch will not be provided during the camp. Campers can get add-ons for an additional purchase. For more information and to register, go to https://wsubaseballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT