Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off at the Tribune office, mailed, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
JULY 29
BEACON CHRISTIAN BASKETBALL CAMP — Beacon Christian School in Lewiston will hold a basketball camp for youth ages 8-15 from July 29-August 1. The cost is $5. Call Matthew at (509) 780-8358 for more information.
LEWISTON HIGH SCHOOL FALL SPORTS PARENT MEETING — This parent meeting will take place at 6 p.m. July 29 at the Lewiston High Auditorium. It is for parents of athletes who plan to try out for soccer, cross country, swimming, football, cheerleading and volleyball. For more information, contact Lewiston High athletic director Corey Williams at cwilliams@lewistonschools.net.
JULY 30
Football Officials meeting — A meeting for those interested in refereering high school and junior high football in the area will be held July 30 at 6 p.m. at the City of Lewiston Police Training Center (2419 16th Avenue). For more information, email either bcfazio@q.com or mike.tatko@gmail.com, or call (208) 791-6433 or (208) 791-2332.
AUGUST 2
SEAPORT STRIDERS BENEFIT RUN — This 5k run at Chief Looking Glass Park in Asotin on August 2 offers pre-registration by mail or at https://www.raceentry.com/seaport-striders-benefit-run/race-information. Same-day registration opens at 6 p.m. at the race starting area. The entry fee is $10.
AUGUST 3
Jekyll & Hyde Golf Tournament — This tournament at Clarkston Golf and Country Club will run Aug. 3-4 with a cost of $90 per person entering. For more information, or to register, call (509) 758-7911.
AUGUST 11
FAZZARIS JUNIOR TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The LCSC Tennis Center will play host to the Fazzari’s junior tournament for players 18 and under on August 17-18. The registration deadline is August 11. Register online at www.lcsc.edu/tennis-center. For more information, call (208) 792-2309.
AUGUST 15
JUNIOR GOLF SESSION — The Junior Golf Season will run from now until Aug. 15 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. The cost to enter is $70. For more information, call (208) 791-3712, (208) 746-0863 or email jjbriney@gmail.com.
AUGUST 18
FAZZARIS TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The LCSC Tennis Center will play host to the 31st annual Fazzari’s adult tennis championships on August 23-25. The registration deadline is August 18. Register online at www.lcsc.edu/tennis-center. For more information, call 208-792-2309.