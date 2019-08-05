Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off at the Tribune office, mailed, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
AUGUST 8
Palouse Open Horseshoe Pitching deadline — Entry deadline is Aug. 8 for the Palouse Open, sanctioned by the National Horseshoe Pitching Association and scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 10 at East City Park in Moscow. Participants must be NHPA members. Those interested can register for $5 by phoning Kay Keskiken at (208) 882-0737. Spectators are welcome.
AUGUST 11
FAZZARIS JUNIOR TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The LCSC Tennis Center will play host to the Fazzari’s junior tournament for players 18 and under on August 17-18. The registration deadline is August 11. Register online at www.lcsc.edu/tennis-center. For more information, call (208) 792-2309.
AUGUST 15
JUNIOR GOLF SESSION — The Junior Golf Season will run from now until Aug. 15 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course. The cost to enter is $70. For more information, call (208) 791-3712, (208) 746-0863 or email jjbriney@gmail.com.
AUGUST 18
FAZZARIS TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The LCSC Tennis Center will play host to the 31st annual Fazzari’s adult tennis championships on August 23-25. The registration deadline is August 18. Register online at www.lcsc.edu/tennis-center. For more information, call 208-792-2309.