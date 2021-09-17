Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
SEPTEMBER 19
LCSC MEN’S HOOPS JUNIOR FALL LEAGUE AND CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will conduct its annual junior fall league and basketball camp for boys in grades 1-8 from 4 to 6 p.m. on four consecutive Sundays starting this week at the Activity Center. Cost is $75. For more information or to register, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/mens-basketball-junior-warriors-fall-league
SEPTEMBER 25
SILENT AUCTION/CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT — The LC Valley Pickleball Club and the Lewiston Parks and Recreation department will conduct a silent auction and cornhole tournament from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at Groundwork Brewing on 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, to raise funds to rebuild current courts and add three more courts at Sunset Park in Lewiston. For more information, call Steve Lisenbee at (208) 830-9040.
SEPTEMBER 26
GRANGEVILLE BOYS’ AND GIRLS’ BASKETBALL GOLF SCRAMBLE — A four-person scramble to benefit the Grangeville boys’ and girls’ basketball team will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Grangeville Golf and Country Club. Cost is $300 per team for 18 holes and a free barbeque meal afterward. Hole sponsorship is $100. Deadline to sponsor a hole is Sept. 24, and the deadline to enter the tournament is the day of the event. All proceeds go directly to the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs. For more information, call Michelle Barger at (208) 983-8005 or Cooper Wright at (208) 507-1230.
SEPTEMBER 30
LCSC BASEBALL FALL FUNDRAISER — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team will be conducting its fall raffle fundraiser for a chance to win a DLX Pellet Grill and half a side of beef. Tickets can be purchased through Sept. 30 for $20 each by going to events.handbid.com/auctions/lc-state-baseball-fall-fundraiser-raffle. All of the proceeds will benefit the baseball program to help fund scholarships, travel expenses facility improvements and equipment purchases. The drawing will be Oct. 1 and the winner will be contacted. For more information, call Jake Taylor at (208) 792-2272 or Allen Balmer at (208) 792-2279.
OCTOBER 2
WSU BASEBALL PROSPECT CAMP — The Washington State baseball coaching staff will conduct its prospect camp for players entering grades 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Bailey-Brayton Field. There will be a pro-style workout, with offensive, defensive instruction and evaulation. There will be a hitting presentation from coach Brian Green, a pitching presentation from assistant Anthony Claggett, a recruiting presentation from recruiting coordinator Terry Davis, and a strength and conditioning presentation from strength and conditioning coach Monty Matthews. There also will be a live, simulated game, Trackman data reports sent to all players and tours of the Back to Omaha facility and the campus. Cost is $150. For more information, go to wsubaseballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/product/42430
OCTOBER 23
FUTURE WARRIOR FALL PROSPECT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball program will conduct its Future Warrior Fall Prospect Camp for high school and junior college players from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Harris Field. All campers will receive a T-shirt, evaluation sheet and an LCSC baseball information packet. Check is is 30 minutes before the start of each camp. Cost is $100. For more information, contact Anthony Balderas at (760) 310-2064 or baldy14@gmail.com, or Darren Trainor at (209) 620-3804 or dtrainor@lcmail.lcsc.edu.