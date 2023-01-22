Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
JANUARY 24
ACADEMIC AWARDS LUNCH — The annual Warrior Athletic Association's Academic Lunch will be from 12:05 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel's Seaport Ballroom. Student-athletes who achieve grade-point averages of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester are honored along with a member of the faculty or staff who has gone above and beyond to help student-athletes achieve academic success. This year, director and professor of justice studies Dr. Gene Straughan will be receiving the faculty/staff award for helping LCSC student-athletes find success in the classroom. Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased online at lcwarriors.com. For more information, contact Samantha Malinich (208) 792-2275 or at sfmalinich@lcsc.edu.
JANUARY 27
GOLDEN THRONE TICKETS — The annual Golden Throne basketball games between Clarkston and Lewiston will take place Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center. The girls game is at 6 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are being sold at each high school office every day this week until noon Friday for $5. Tickets also can be purchased for the same price at the gate, but it is strongly encouraged to buy presale tickets. No passes will be allowed. Clarkston fans will need to park, enter and sit on the east side of the gym; Lewiston fans will need to park, enter and sit on the west side of the gym.
FEBRUARY 10
GROUND HOG TOURNAMENT — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct its annual Ground Hog golf tournament at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. Cost is $25. Deadline to enter is Feb. 10. For more information, call (509) 758-7911.
FEBRUARY 11
BIG GAME SCRAMBLE — Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston will conduct its annual Big Game scramble with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start Feb. 12. Cost is $60 per team. Deadline to enter is Feb. 11. For more information, call (509) 758-7911.
FEBRUARY 20
PALMER VOLLEYBALL YOUTH ALL SKILLS CLINIC — The Palmer Volleyball youth all skills clinic for players ages 6-12 will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at Fenton Gym at 1203 8th Ave., Lewiston. Players will learn the fundamentals of volleyball from experienced coaches. Cost is $15. Email palmervolleyballcamps@gmail.com for questions. To register, go to palmervolleyballcamps.com.
PALMER VOLLEYBALL COMPETITIVE DRILLS CLINIC — The Palmer Volleyball competitive drills clinics for players ages 13-18 will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at Fenton Gym at 1203 8th Ave., Lewiston. Players will warm up serving and attacking, the finish the session with high competitive drills in 2-on-2, 3-on-3 and 6-on-6 formats. Cost is $20. Email palmervolleyballcamps@gmail.com for questions. To register, go to palmervolleyballcamps.com.
MARCH 1
AAU SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — The Lewis-Clark State athletic department will be hosting the AAU Snake River Shootout for boys and girls basketball teams in grades 1-8 on four different weekends this winter. The tournaments take place Jan. 27-29, Feb. 10-12 and March 3-5. Cost is $300 per team, with a four-game guarantee. For more information or to register for any of the tournaments, email Dante Frattini at dgfrattini@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 10
WSU SPRING ID CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its spring ID camp for girls in grades 9-12 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 11 at the school. Cost is $175 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information, email Nick Stevens at nick.stevens@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19-22 and July 11-14 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players ages 5-7 can attend the half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $160, and full-day camp costs $275. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 9
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 13
WSU SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its senior elite camp for players in grades 8-12 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 15 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT