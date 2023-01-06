Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
JANUARY 21
FREEZE YOUR FANNY RUN — The Lewis-Clark State cross country coaching staff will conduct the Freeze Your Fanny run at 9 a.m. Jan. 21 at Community Park near the new water tower. It is an approximately 3-mile run using the pathway that circles the park. Team gear raffle and snacks will be available. Entry on race day is welcomed. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 16 and under. You can register at raceentry.com or on Facebook. For more information, contact Mike Collins at 208-792-2308 or mcollins@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 1
AAU SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — The Lewis-Clark State athletic department will be hosting the AAU Snake River Shootout for boys and girls basketball teams in grades 1-8 on four different weekends this winter. The tournaments take place Jan. 27-29, Feb. 10-12 and March 3-5. Cost is $300 per team, with a four-game guarantee. For more information or to register for any of the tournaments, email Dante Frattini at dgfrattini@lcsc.edu.