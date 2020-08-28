Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
AUGUST 29
LCSC NATIVE AMERICAN ALMUNI CHAPTER GOLF TOURNEY — Lewis-Clark State College is sponsoring the 11th Native American Alumni Chapter golf tournament Saturday at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club. Tee times start at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $85 per player, and includes entry and greens fees, a meal and a cart. There are two different levels of sponsorships for $250 and $550. Proceeds benefit the Native American Alumni Chapter Scholarship Fund. For more information or to register, go to lcsc.edu/alumni.
AUGUST 30
WARRIOR GOLF CLASSIC — The 14th Warrior Golf Classic, sponspored by the Warrior Athletic Association, will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lewiston Golf and Country Club. Cost is $100 per player, or $75 if you are an LCSC student and includes greens and entry fees, lunch, a barbeque after the event, two beverage and two raffle tickes, and one mulligan. Hole sponsorships are $200 and includes one entry, business name on a sign at a hole and the business will be listed in promotional items on the LCSC athletic website. Proceeds will benefit LCSC athletic scholarships and the program. For more information, email Allison Beck at ambeck@lcsc.edu.
SEPTEMBER 25
CHAMBER GOLF CHALLENGE — The 2020 Lewis-Clark Valley Chamber Golf Challenge will take place at 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Bryden Canyon Golf Course. Cost is $100 per person, which includes cart fees, green fees, two beverages, a swag bag and a lunch. Early registrants will receive two extra drinks per person. For more information, email Blake Barrington at events@lcvalleychamber.org.