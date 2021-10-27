Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
OCTOBER 29
NIGHTMARE ON ELM ST. — Red Wolf Golf Club will be hosting its Nightmare on Elm St. golf tournament at 9 a.m. Sunday. Players will play the first six holes from the blue tees, the next six holes from the white tees and the final six holes from the red tees. There will be gross/net payouts and side bets included with the entry. Cost is $100 per team, and the deadline to register is Oct. 29. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (509) 758-7911.
NOVEMBER 3
CLARKSTON HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PARENT MEETING — The Clarkston High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will be conducting a meeting for student-athletes and parents/guardians interested in trying out for the teams at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kramer Gym. Any student planning on trying out should make it a priority to attend the meeting. Coaches will introduce themselves, the tryout process will be explained and mandatory paperwork will be covered. For more information, call boys’ coach Justin Jones at 509-552-9006 or Debbie Sobotta at 208-790-1524.
NOVEMBER 8
LCSC GOLF FUNDRAISER — The Lewis-Clark State golf team will conduct its annual fundaraiser at 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. Tickets are $150 per person and must be purchased in advance. Each ticket includes dinner for two. The grand prize is a trip for two to the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, which includes five nights of lodging and $1,000 cash. To purchase tickets, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/2021-fall-golf-fundraiser. For more information, email blcampbell@lcsc.edu.
JANUARY 22
MOSCOW ELKS HOOP SHOOT — The Moscow Elks Lodge will conduct its annual Hoop Shoot for boys and girls ages 8-13 at 9 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center. Winners in each age division (8-9, 10-11, 12-13) will advance to the district final Jan. 29, which will be conducted by the Lewiston Lodge. There is no cost to participate. For more information, go to elks.org/hoopshoot.