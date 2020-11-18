Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
NOVEMBER 20
BRYDEN CANYON TURKEY OPEN — Bryden Canyon Golf Course will conduct its 2020 Turkey Open at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with a shotgun start. It is a two-person scramble, best fall and Chapman format. There will be side games for $10. Cost is $35 for Association members and $45 for non-Association members, with a limit of 40 teams, and includes a turkey with every entry. Greens fees will be an additional $10 and a cart also will cost $10. There also will be a turkey dinner for all participants after the round. Deadline to register is Friday. For more information, call the Pro Shop at (208) 746-0863.
NOVEMBER 23
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.