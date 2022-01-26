Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
FEBRUARY 1
SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — Lewis-Clark State College is hosting four different Snake River Shootout AAU basketball tournaments from Feb. 11-13. These AAU events are open to boys and girls teams in grades 3-8. Entry fee for each tournament $350 and each team is guaranteed at least four games. Deadline to enter is 10 days before the start of each event. To register, go to lcwarriors.com. For questions, contact Drew Choules at dchoules@lcsc.edu or (208) 861-6987.
FEBRUARY 2
VSF SOCIAL — The Lewis Clark chapter of the Vandal Scholarship Fund will host a national letter of intent social at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Sternwheeler Room of the Holiday Inn, Clarkston. New Idaho football coach Jason Eck will speak at 6 p.m. Cost is $15 per person, with a light menu and a no-host bar. For more information, call Mark Boatman, chapter president, at (208) 791-6587.
FEBRUARY 9
CV SOFTBALL FUNDRAISER — The Clearwater Valley High School softball team will conduct at movie fundraiser at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Blue Fox Theatre in Grangeville. On the big screen will be “A League of Their Own.” Cost is $6 for a ticket, $9 for a ticket, small drink and small popcorn. All proceeds will help raise money for softball equipment and supplies. For more information, call Vincent Martinez at (208) 935-5956.
FEBRUARY 20
LCSC WINTER TRACK CAMPS — The Lewis-Clark State track and field coaching staff will conduct two track camps from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 30 and Feb. 20 at Vollmer Bowl. The Jan. 30 camp will focus on sprinting mechanics, triple jump, high jump and shot put. The Feb. 20 camp will focus on hurdles, long jump, pole vault and discus. Cost is $25, but $20 if you pre-register. For more infomation, email Cyrus Hall at cbhall@lcsc.edu. To register, go to https://events.handbid.com/auctions/winter-track-and-field-camps/tickets
JULY 3
WSU VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE PREP CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual college prep camp for boys and girls entering grades 9-12 from July 9-10. The camp, at Bohler Gym, offers the highest level of specific position training to players with some experience in their specific position. It offers a great opportunity for athletes to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it is like to play at Washington State University. Cost is $175 for a commuter, $225 for a commuter including meals, and $275 for an overnight stay with meals. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 4
WSU VOLLEYBALL INDIVIDUAL SKILLS CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual individual skills camp for boys and girls entering grades 7-12 from July 10-12. The camp, at Bohler Gym, offers the highest level of specific position training to players with some experience in their specific position. It offers a great opportunity for athletes to raise their skill level in a highly competitive setting and experience what it is like to play at Washington State University. Cost is $225 for a commuter, $275 for a commuter including meals, and $375 to stay in a dorm with meals. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 7
WSU VOLLEYBALL TEAM CAMP — The Washington State volleyball coaching staff will conduct its annual team camp for varsity and junior varsity teams from July 13-16. The camp, at Bohler Gym, is designed to give teams the opportunity to practice together in a collegiate atmosphere. WSU provides one coach who is a current or former WSU player or camp staff member for each team. The primary focus of the camp is competition and team concepts. There also are specific breakout sessions for high school coaches, including setting and team defense. Camp concludes with a tournament July 15-16.. Cost is $350 per player for a commuter with lunch and dinner provided, $395 per player to stay in a dorm and all meals included. One coach is free per 10 players, otherwise cost is $150. For more information, go to https://wsuwomensvolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 8
WSU SOCCER DAY CAMPS — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will host a pair of day camps at the school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13-16 and July 11-14 for boys and girls ages 5-14. The day camps are designed to teach the basics of the sport. Players ages 5-7 can attend the half-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon each day, and players ages 8-14 can attend the full-day camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Players attending the half-day camp will receive a T-shirt and snack, while players attending the full-day camp need to bring their lunch. Cost for the half-day camp is $150, and full-day camp costs $250. For more information, email Jon Harvey at jon.harvey@wsu.edu. To register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 13
WSU SENIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its senior elite camp for players in grades 8-12 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 16 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $225 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT
JULY 20
WSU JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will conduct its junior elite camp for players in grades 4-8 from 1 to 9 p.m. July 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at the school. The elite camp is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills essential in making a player successful at the next level. Cost is $220 and includes a T-shirt. Meal and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to https://wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT